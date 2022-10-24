Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 2000
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - sale of oil, gas, casing head gas or other related hydrocarbons.
The order shall direct and authorize the payor to make payment
for [the] products taken in accordance with the [division order]
lease at the royalty owner's share established by the division
order.
["Interest owner." A person who is legally entitled to
payment from the proceeds derived from the sale of oil or gas
from an oil or gas well located in this Commonwealth.]
* * *
"Royalty owner." Any owner of oil or gas in place or oil or
gas rights, subject to a lease covering such oil or gas in place
or oil or gas rights. The term includes the owner of an interest
in an oil or gas lease which entitles him to share in the
production of the oil or gas under such lease and the owner of
any interest in the oil or gas in place, or oil or gas rights,
who has not executed an oil and gas lease, to the extent that
the owner is not designated an "operator" under 58 Pa.C.S. §
3203 (relating to definitions).
Section 2. Sections 3.2 and 3.3 of the act are amended to
read:
Section 3.2. Payment information to [interest owners] royalty
owners for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids
from a conventional formation.
Whenever payment is made [for oil or gas production to an
interest owner, whether pursuant to a division order, lease,
servitude or other agreement,] to a royalty owner for the
production of oil, gas or natural gas liquids from a
conventional formation, pursuant to an oil and gas lease, all of
the following information, at a minimum, shall be included on
the check stub provided to the royalty owner or on an attachment
