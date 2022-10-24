Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 2000

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - sale of oil, gas, casing head gas or other related hydrocarbons.

The order shall direct and authorize the payor to make payment

for [the] products taken in accordance with the [division order]

lease at the royalty owner's share established by the division

order.

["Interest owner." A person who is legally entitled to

payment from the proceeds derived from the sale of oil or gas

from an oil or gas well located in this Commonwealth.]

* * *

"Royalty owner." Any owner of oil or gas in place or oil or

gas rights, subject to a lease covering such oil or gas in place

or oil or gas rights. The term includes the owner of an interest

in an oil or gas lease which entitles him to share in the

production of the oil or gas under such lease and the owner of

any interest in the oil or gas in place, or oil or gas rights,

who has not executed an oil and gas lease, to the extent that

the owner is not designated an "operator" under 58 Pa.C.S. §

3203 (relating to definitions).

Section 2. Sections 3.2 and 3.3 of the act are amended to

read:

Section 3.2. Payment information to [interest owners] royalty

owners for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids

from a conventional formation.

Whenever payment is made [for oil or gas production to an

interest owner, whether pursuant to a division order, lease,

servitude or other agreement,] to a royalty owner for the

production of oil, gas or natural gas liquids from a

conventional formation, pursuant to an oil and gas lease, all of

the following information, at a minimum, shall be included on

the check stub provided to the royalty owner or on an attachment

