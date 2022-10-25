Alan Connor Joins the KICTeam Family of Companies as New CEO

KICTeam, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alan Connor has joined the company as its new CEO, succeeding Ian McCormick.

AUBURN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KICTeam, Inc., is pleased to announce that Alan Connor has joined the company as its new CEO, succeeding Ian McCormick.

KICTeam, Inc., a portfolio company of Inverness Graham, is a leading provider of specialty cleaning and contamination control products for the financial services, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and life science industries operating under the trade names of KICTeam and Teknipure.

Mr. Connor has more than 25 years of engineering, manufacturing, and general management experience in companies that provide highly engineered, mission critical products to their customers. Prior to joining KICTeam, Inc., he served for the past 11 years as CEO of Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer serving primarily the medical device, life science, and aerospace industries. Under Connor’s leadership, Cadence tripled in size through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

During Mr. McCormick’s seven-year tenure as CEO, KICTeam doubled in size and completed the acquisition of Teknipure, a leading provider of contamination control products for high technology cleanroom applications. Additionally, KICTeam further developed strategic relationships with leading equipment manufacturers and launched the patented AutoCleanTM technology.

“The combined businesses of KICTeam and Teknipure are currently the strongest they have ever been due to the hard work and dedication of an exceptional team,” said McCormick. “I have been working with Alan as we have transitioned leadership over the past few months, and I am very excited about the leadership, strategic thought process, and experience that he brings to the company. His industry knowledge will prove particularly helpful in driving company growth in the life science, pharmaceutical, medical device, and semiconductor markets.”

Mr. Connor commented, “KICTeam and Teknipure are known for their innovative products and exceptional service. The company is well-positioned for growth, and I am excited to join the team.”



About KICTeam and Teknipure

KICTeam designs, manufactures, and provides technology cleaning solutions that improve operational performance. Teknipure develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty cleaning products for critical and controlled cleanroom environments. Both companies share a passion for technical cleaning and offer high quality, innovative products in sectors where contamination control is critical for optimal performance. To learn more about each company, visit KICTeam.com and Teknipure.com.

About Inverness Graham Investments

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based lower middle market buyout firm that acquires high-growth, tech-enabled businesses. Its Flagship Fund focuses on Healthcare, Software and Advanced Manufacturing, and its Green Light Fund targets businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of growth. The firm executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation deploying its proprietary “Strategic Platform Build” approach to deliver accelerated growth. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, Inverness Graham builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.