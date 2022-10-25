SITE Centers Reports Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

SITE Centers Corp. SITC, an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Third quarter results reflect a continuation of year-to-date trends with excellent operational and leasing performance, continued capital recycling and investments in our Convenience thesis, and further strengthening of our balance sheet," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Company and focused portfolio, clustered in the top sub-markets of the country, remains well positioned with minimal near-term debt maturities and a significant Signed but Not Opened (SNO) pipeline."

Results for the Quarter

Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $63.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $25.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Third quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was $62.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $61.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. Third quarter net operating income was higher year-over year driven by base rent growth and the net impact of property acquisitions, partially offset by lower management fees from joint ventures and Retail Value Inc. ("RVI"). Third quarter OFFO results included $0.3 million of net revenue at SITE Centers' share related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants and related reserve adjustments.

Significant Third Quarter and Recent Activity

Acquired five convenience shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $31.4 million, including Parkwood Shops (Atlanta, GA) for $8.4 million and a four-property portfolio (Phoenix, AZ) including Chandler Center, Shops at Power and Baseline, Northsight Plaza and Broadway Center for $23.0 million.

Sold 15 shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $450.6 million ($118.1 million at share), including the Company's 20% interest in the DDRM Joint Venture Pool A, based on a gross asset value of $387.6 million (at 100%).

In September, proceeds from the sale of one wholly-owned property (Columbus, OH) of $35.0 million were used to pay down debt and repurchase 1.6 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions at an aggregate cost of $20.0 million, or $12.74 per share.

Closed a $360 million refinancing of the DDRM Joint Venture's existing mortgage debt. Proceeds from the DDRM joint venture sales (including Pool A) were subsequently applied to repay a portion of the refinanced facility.

In August, the Company swapped the recently refinanced $200.0 million unsecured term loan to a fixed rate of 3.8% (3.99% GAAP) through the loan's maturity in June 2027.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

Reported an increase of 1.1% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the third quarter of 2022, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period. The third quarter of 2021 SSNOI included $0.9 million of net revenue at SITE Centers' share related to 2020 primarily from cash basis tenants, which was a 100 basis point headwind to third quarter 2022 SSNOI growth.

Generated new leasing spreads of 18.6% and renewal leasing spreads of 5.6%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022 and new leasing spreads of 10.8% and renewal leasing spreads of 7.1%, both on a pro rata basis, for the third quarter of 2022.

Reported a leased rate of 95.0% at September 30, 2022 on a pro rata basis, compared to 94.4% on a pro rata basis at June 30, 2022 and 92.3% on a pro rata basis at September 30, 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily driven by small-shop (less than 10,000 square feet) leasing activity with a 520 basis point increase on a pro rata basis from September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the SNO spread was 350 basis points, representing $21.7 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis as store openings were offset by new leasing activity.

Annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $19.11 at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.44 at September 30, 2021.

Guidance

The Company has updated its 2022 full-year guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO per share to include the impact of the third quarter operating results. Impairment charges, gains on sale of assets, transaction and debt extinguishment costs are excluded from guidance. The guidance update is as follows:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

FY 2022E (prior) FY 2022E (revised) Per Share – Diluted Per Share – Diluted Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $0.36 – $0.41 $0.64 – $0.66 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.89 – 0.94 0.92 - 0.94 Equity in net (income) of JVs (0.01) – 0.00 (0.12) JVs' FFO 0.05 – 0.07 0.04 – 0.05 Impairment of real estate (reported actual) 0.01 0.01 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (reported actual) (0.21) (0.21) Gain on disposition of real estate (reported actual) (0.02) (0.15) FFO (NAREIT) $1.12 – $1.15 $1.15 – $1.16 Debt extinguishment, transaction and other (reported actual) 0.01 0.01 Operating FFO $1.13 – $1.16 $1.16 – $1.17

Other key assumptions for 2022 full-year guidance include:

FY 2022E (prior) FY 2022E (revised) Joint Venture fee income $8.0 – $10.0 million $10.0 million RVI fee income $0.5 – $1.0 million $1.0 million SSNOI (1) (0.25)% – 1.00% (0.25)% – 1.00% SSNOI – Adjusted for 2021 Uncollectible Revenue Impact (2) 3.50% – 4.75% 3.50% – 4.75%

(1) Including redevelopment and approximately $13 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rent received from cash basis tenants, reported in 2021 related to prior periods, which is an approximately 380 basis point headwind to 2022 SSNOI growth. (2) Including redevelopment and excluding revenue impact of approximately $13 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rent received from cash basis tenants, reported in 2021 related to prior periods.

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 3Q22 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Revenues: Rental income (1) $135,123 $120,569 $401,210 $366,689 Other property revenues 1,067 514 3,164 1,095 136,190 121,083 404,374 367,784 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 22,314 18,562 66,528 58,200 Real estate taxes 20,423 19,160 61,230 58,359 42,737 37,722 127,758 116,559 Net operating income 93,453 83,361 276,616 251,225 Other income (expense): Fee income (2) 2,653 13,358 9,471 30,264 Interest expense (20,139) (19,170) (57,306) (57,701) Depreciation and amortization (51,179) (44,669) (152,564) (137,446) General and administrative (3) (10,799) (11,727) (34,403) (41,547) Other expense, net (501) (524) (2,152) (1,214) Impairment charges 0 0 (2,536) (7,270) Income before earnings from JVs and other 13,488 20,629 37,126 36,311 Equity in net income of JVs 25,918 1,824 27,468 11,059 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 228 35 45,554 13,943 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 26,837 5,871 31,292 6,069 Tax expense (258) (202) (863) (1,057) Net income 66,213 28,157 140,577 66,325 Non-controlling interests (18) (93) (55) (384) Net income SITE Centers 66,195 28,064 140,522 65,941 Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs 0 0 0 (5,156) Preferred dividends (2,789) (2,789) (8,367) (10,867) Net income Common Shareholders $63,406 $25,275 $132,155 $49,918 Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS 213,846 211,048 213,278 206,918 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 482 1,143 582 1,156 Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS 214,328 212,191 213,860 208,074 Earnings per common share – Basic $0.30 $0.12 $0.62 $0.24 Earnings per common share – Diluted $0.30 $0.12 $0.62 $0.24 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $89,686 $79,256 $261,849 $236,362 Ground lease minimum rents 6,733 6,547 20,191 19,407 Straight-line rent, net 921 687 2,454 456 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,189 897 3,407 2,771 Percentage and overage rent 797 1,016 3,582 3,349 Recoveries 33,214 29,441 99,811 90,518 Uncollectible revenue (381) 1,083 1,889 8,268 Ancillary and other rental income 1,619 1,586 4,416 4,427 Lease termination fees 1,345 56 3,611 1,131 (2) Fee income: JV and other fees 2,528 3,846 8,616 10,817 RVI fees 125 4,012 470 13,355 RVI disposition fees 0 5,500 385 6,092 (3) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) 0 0 0 (5,589)

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 3Q22 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $63,406 $25,275 $132,155 $49,918 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 49,925 43,283 148,828 133,279 Equity in net income of JVs (25,918) (1,824) (27,468) (11,059) JVs' FFO 1,271 5,659 9,469 17,065 Non-controlling interests 18 17 55 49 Impairment of real estate 0 0 2,536 7,270 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (228) (35) (45,554) (13,943) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (26,837) (5,871) (31,292) (6,069) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $61,637 $66,504 $188,729 $176,510 RVI disposition fees 0 (5,500) (385) (6,092) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) 0 0 0 5,589 Debt extinguishment, transaction, net 341 356 1,643 722 Joint ventures – debt extinguishment and other, net 855 1 858 32 Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs 0 0 0 5,156 Total non-operating items, net 1,196 (5,143) 2,116 5,407 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $62,833 $61,361 $190,845 $181,917 Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO 213,987 211,189 213,419 207,059 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 341 1,143 441 1,156 Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO 214,328 212,332 213,860 208,215 FFO per share – Basic $0.29 $0.31 $0.88 $0.85 FFO per share – Diluted $0.29 $0.31 $0.88 $0.85 Operating FFO per share – Basic $0.29 $0.29 $0.89 $0.88 Operating FFO per share – Diluted $0.29 $0.29 $0.89 $0.87 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.13 $0.12 $0.39 $0.35 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Redevelopment costs (major and tactical) 4,606 6,143 16,451 12,698 Maintenance capital expenditures 6,480 3,153 16,467 9,449 Tenant allowances and landlord work 13,739 9,763 35,340 27,540 Leasing commissions 1,642 1,838 6,010 4,406 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 939 805 3,085 2,220 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 906 727 2,611 559 Straight-line fixed CAM 114 149 325 416 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,287 993 3,683 3,082 Straight-line ground rent expense (34) (25) (100) (97) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,340) (1,261) (3,854) (3,717) Capitalized interest expense 341 200 808 462 Stock compensation expense (1,694) (1,947) (5,135) (11,323) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,256) (1,319) (3,742) (3,971)

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 3Q22 4Q21 Assets: Land $1,095,662 $1,011,401 Buildings 3,848,821 3,624,164 Fixtures and tenant improvements 587,962 556,056 5,532,445 5,191,621 Depreciation (1,672,242) (1,571,569) 3,860,203 3,620,052 Construction in progress and land 59,812 47,260 Real estate, net 3,920,015 3,667,312 Investments in and advances to JVs 46,001 64,626 Cash 20,883 41,807 Restricted cash 3,119 1,445 Receivables and straight-line (1) 59,446 61,382 Intangible assets, net (2) 116,348 113,106 Other assets, net 31,159 17,373 Total Assets 4,196,971 3,967,051 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 80,000 0 Unsecured debt 1,453,384 1,451,768 Unsecured term loan 198,437 99,810 Secured debt 90,235 125,799 1,822,056 1,677,377 Dividends payable 30,528 28,243 Other liabilities (3) 226,952 218,779 Total Liabilities 2,079,536 1,924,399 Preferred shares 175,000 175,000 Common shares 21,437 21,129 Paid-in capital 5,974,001 5,934,166 Distributions in excess of net income (4,044,178) (4,092,783) Deferred compensation 4,865 4,695 Accumulative comprehensive income 9,782 0 Common shares in treasury at cost (29,266) (5,349) Non-controlling interests 5,794 5,794 Total Equity 2,117,435 2,042,652 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,196,971 $3,967,051 (1) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net $34,082 $31,526 (2) Operating lease right of use assets 17,795 19,047 (3) Operating lease liabilities 37,339 38,491 Below-market leases, net 63,267 59,690

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 3Q22 3Q21 3Q22 3Q21 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $66,195 $28,064 $66,195 $28,064 Fee income (2,653) (13,358) (2,653) (13,358) Interest expense 20,139 19,170 20,139 19,170 Depreciation and amortization 51,179 44,669 51,179 44,669 General and administrative 10,799 11,727 10,799 11,727 Other expense, net 501 524 501 524 Equity in net income of joint ventures (25,918) (1,824) (25,918) (1,824) Tax expense 258 202 258 202 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (228) (35) (228) (35) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (26,837) (5,871) (26,837) (5,871) Income from non-controlling interests 18 93 18 93 Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests 93,453 83,361 93,453 83,361 Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 105,872 4,863 21,272 1,756 Interest expense 8,241 10,980 1,831 2,706 Depreciation and amortization 9,450 16,605 2,156 3,805 Impairment charges 9,010 0 1,802 0 Other expense, net 6,120 2,832 1,286 700 (Gain) loss on disposition of real estate, net (119,813) 455 (23,963) 91 Unconsolidated NOI $18,880 $35,735 4,384 9,058 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 97,837 92,419 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (6,079) (1,683) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 91,758 90,736 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (863) (759) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $90,895 $89,977 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment 1.1% SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment 1.0%

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 9M22 9M21 9M22 9M21 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $140,522 $65,941 $140,522 $65,941 Fee income (9,471) (30,264) (9,471) (30,264) Interest expense 57,306 57,701 57,306 57,701 Depreciation and amortization 152,564 137,446 152,564 137,446 General and administrative 34,403 41,547 34,403 41,547 Other expense, net 2,152 1,214 2,152 1,214 Impairment charges 2,536 7,270 2,536 7,270 Equity in net income of joint ventures (27,468) (11,059) (27,468) (11,059) Tax expense 863 1,057 863 1,057 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (45,554) (13,943) (45,554) (13,943) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (31,292) (6,069) (31,292) (6,069) Income from non-controlling interests 55 384 55 384 Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests 276,616 251,225 276,616 251,225 Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 105,833 53,525 21,887 9,943 Interest expense 26,560 32,898 5,982 8,113 Depreciation and amortization 37,123 50,309 8,304 11,480 Impairment charges 17,550 0 3,510 0 Other expense, net 11,114 8,806 2,468 2,186 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (121,505) (36,132) (24,254) (4,387) Unconsolidated NOI $76,675 $109,406 17,897 27,335 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 294,513 278,560 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (19,604) (4,637) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 274,909 273,923 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (2,618) (2,211) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $272,291 $271,712 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment 0.4% SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment 0.2%

