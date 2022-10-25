Power GaN Market to Grow US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027 | Driven by Rising Applications in Automotive & Industrial Sectors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing adoption of GaN transistors in consumer electronics is propelling the growth of the Power GaN market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Power GaN Market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027. Factors attributing to this market growth include the increasing adoption of efficient & compact semiconductor devices and rising applications of GaN in varied sectors like EV charging, telecommunications & consumer electronics and so on. GaN power semiconductors have high switching frequency & low energy loss capabilities, which results in their wide deployment for developing photovoltaic inverters. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Power GaN Market highlights the following areas -

• GaN RF Power Device market is analyzed to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to increasing adoption of RF power semiconductors, growing penetration of communication networks and so on.

• IT & telecom industry dominated the Power GaN market in 2021, attributed to rising adoption of GaN in high power applications, increasing utilization of GaN in telecom applications and so on.

• APAC region dominated the global Power GaN market in 2021, attributed to growing utilization of power GaN in electric vehicles, increasing adoption of GaN power ICs and so on.

• Rising adoption of GaN transistors in consumer electronics and increasing GaN applications in electric vehicles are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of the Power GaN market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

• GaN RF Power Device market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to increasing adoption of RF power semiconductors in various industry verticals like telecommunication, consumer electronics & automotive, growing penetration of communication networks & emergence of 5G and so on.

• IT & Telecommunication sector dominated the global Power GaN market with a share of 44% in 2021 and will have significant growth during 2022-2027. Factors attributing to this market growth include rising adoption of GaN in high power applications & server power supplies, increasing utilization of GaN in switch mode power supplies in telecom & data center applications and so on.

• APAC region dominated the global Power GaN market with a share of 37% in 2021, attributed to the growing utilization of power GaN in electric vehicles for EV charging, increasing adoption of GaN power ICs in various consumer electronic devices and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Power GaN Industry are -

1. GaN Systems Inc.

2. Analog Devices Inc.

3. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

4. Microsemi Corporation

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

