Lincroft, New Jersey – A Hidden Gem in Monmouth County

LINCROFT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincroft is a hidden gem in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Although it is often overlooked by home buyers and home sellers, Lincroft offers a unique mix of small-town charm and big-city amenities. With a population of just over 7,000, Lincroft is enormous enough to provide locals with a choice of outlets for dining, shopping, and entertainment. However, it’s still compact enough for you to get to know your neighbors and experience a sense of community. If you’re looking around for homes for sale, Lincroft, NJ is a perfect place to start your search.

Lincroft is also an attractive option for families. The town offers top-rated schools, both public and private. And with its convenient location just off the Garden State Parkway, commuting to New York City or Philadelphia is a breeze. Lincroft should be at the top of your list if you’re seeking for a place to live that has it all!

Homes for Sale in Lincroft, NJ

Lincroft has a wide variety of homes for sale, from small Cape Cods to large Colonials. There is something to fit every budget and every lifestyle. Families will love the sprawling yards and spacious homes in the northern part of town. Empty nesters will appreciate the ease of condo living in the southern part of town. And everyone will enjoy being just a short drive from the Jersey Shore!

The median home value in Lincroft is $489,000, which is higher than the Monmouth County average but lower than the state average. Prices have been steadily rising over the past few years, so now is a great time to buy! Interest rates are still low, and there are many affordable financing options available.

If you’re thinking of selling your home in Lincroft, you’re in luck! Homes are selling quickly, and for top dollar. The average days on market is just 45 days! So if you’re thinking of making a move, there’s no time to waste. Contact a local real estate agent today and find out how much your home is worth.

