Domestic Violence Awareness Month: New York Attorneys Warn of “Silent” Brain Injury Epidemic

This leaves us with a silent brain injury epidemic among domestic violence victims in the United States, and thousands, perhaps millions, of individuals left undiagnosed and untreated.”
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During October’s Domestic Violence Awareness month, New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, warn there is a “silent” brain injury epidemic in the United States among victims of domestic violence.

According to the firm, many individuals who have suffered domestic violence are not effectively screened for brain injury, and are left undiagnosed and untreated.

Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, who in 2017 gave a presentation to the American Academy of Matrimonial Foundation on domestic violence and traumatic brain injury, said “Statistics show that one in four women will become a victim of domestic violence during their lifetime, with many abuse cases involving a blow to the head. Indeed, a study by the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence — which examined women in three domestic violence shelters — revealed that more than 9 out of 10 of the women questioned had been hit in the head by their partners on multiple occasions. Any blow to the head, or even an incident involving shaking, can cause a concussion. And a concussion is a brain injury.”

Kaplen continued, “Unfortunately many, I would argue the majority of, domestic violence victims are not effectively screened for brain injury. This leaves us with a silent brain injury epidemic among domestic violence victims in the United States, and thousands, perhaps millions, of individuals left undiagnosed and untreated.”

Failure to screen domestic violence victims is an urgent matter that must be changed. Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm, and Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America said, “Domestic violence shelters must screen all those seeking assistance for traumatic brain injuries. Medical personnel in emergency rooms, law enforcement personnel must be educated about the signs and symptoms of brain injury when dealing with victims of domestic violence. There must be proper screening in physician offices, urgent care centers, and emergency departments to uncover these devastating injuries.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first launched in October 1987 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

Information on this year’s campaign, which features the hashtag #WeAreResilient, can be found at https://ncadv.org/2022DVAM

A digital version of Kaplen’s 2017 presentation to the American Academy of Matrimonial Foundation on domestic violence and traumatic brain injury is available on De Caro & Kaplen’s website at https://brainlaw.com/brain-injuries/domestic-violence/.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2022

