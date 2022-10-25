Neuromorphic Computing Market Size to Grow by US$ 5.1 Bn, Utilization of Connected car infrastructure to Drive Growth

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing utilization of smart sensors in autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Neuromorphic Computing Market size is forecast to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2022-2027. The market growth is due to the growing preference for artificial neural systems in chatbots, nonlinear controls & robotics, rise in demand for artificial intelligence & cloud computing applications across numerous industries, increased interest in the use of spiking neural networks and so on. North America dominated the global Neuromorphic Computing market with a share of 37% in 2021, attributed to growing utilisation of artificial neural systems for speech processing recognition, government investment in the development of graphic processing units & neuromorphic chips, emergence of spiking neural networks and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17070/neuromorphic-computing-market.html



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Neuromorphic Computing Market highlights the following areas -

• Edge Computing segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate in the global Neuromorphic Computing market during the forecast period 2022-202, attributed to increased implementation of processing-intensive applications with AI, IoT & machine learning capabilities, rising integration of edge computing applications & platforms and so on.

• Neuromorphic Computing for processing applications is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, attributed to the growing utilization of efficient processing applications for real-time monitoring, increasing use of drones & smart cameras for surveillance systems and so on.

• North America dominated the global Neuromorphic Computing market in 2021, attributed to growing utilization of artificial neural systems for speech processing recognition, government investment in the development of graphic processing units & neuromorphic chips, the emergence of spiking neural networks and so on.

• Increasing adoption of smart sensors in autonomous vehicles & connected car infrastructure alongside technological advancements in computing leveraging AI or ML algorithms to facilitate high efficiency are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of the Neuromorphic Computing market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17070



Segmental Analysis:

• Edge Computing segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 19.4% CAGR in the global Neuromorphic Computing market during the forecast period 2022-202, attributed to the rising implementation of processing-intensive applications with AI, IoT & machine learning capabilities, rising integration of edge computing applications & platforms with existing cloud computing architectures and so on.

• Neuromorphic Computing for image processing applications is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 20.5% during 2022-2027, attributed to increasing security concerns in various parts of the world, growing utilization of efficient processing applications for real-time monitoring, increasing use of drones & smart cameras for surveillance systems and so on.

• North America dominated the global Neuromorphic Computing market with a share of 37% in 2021, attributed to growing utilization of artificial neural systems for speech processing recognition, government investment in the development of graphic processing units & neuromorphic chips, the emergence of spiking neural networks and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Neuromorphic Computing Industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Brainchip Holdings Limited

4. Qualcomm Inc.

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Click on the following link to buy the Neuromorphic Computing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17070



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Neuromorphic Chips Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18684/neuromorphic-chips.html

B. Affective Computing Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Affective-Computing-Market-Research-500867