The Global Need of Web Hosting Services
SmokingMegaBytes is a global web hosting provider that addresses both new website owners and medium-sized online businesses. Based in the USA, the company always strived to offer quality services for customers and deliver a range of affordable services for those who want to build an online presence.
The technology has advanced and nobody can achieve it’s financial goals without having a good website. That means a high level of performance, as well as a strong security against potential breaches. It’s important to get both benefits for an affordable price, so the budget won’t represent an issue. The services presented can cover blogs, small presentation pages, portfolios and even small stores. The data center will be closer to customers and they’ll experience a fast loading speed, which is going to keep them active for a longer period.
Fixed disk space for all requirements
The disk space represents the amount of free memory that can be used to store the content. Whether someone is planning to address local customers or expand globally, there’s a level for each process. A small business might have 15,000 MB disk space to ensure there are no gaps for the future content. On the other hand, enterprises might need up to 40,000 MB for the same purpose. The level of traffic will also be affected by the same decision. That’s why it’s essential for any brand to choose a hosting plan that has fixed limits to not experience issues later.
Domain and subdomains
A domain represents the address of any online business and it should have a name related to the industry. Using a .com alternative guarantees someone targets a global audience and it will be simple to make changes later. That doesn’t mean a person is forced to have only one domain for the brand, though. Instead, there could be additional purchases of the same service. Companies will be able to convey more value to potential customers by using the same strategy. From a marketing perspective, subdomains are also important. They could represent a news section or pages for the people’s accounts. Professional hosting services let’s businesses manage multiple domains in the same place and offer them the possibility to buy new ones when it’s required.
VPS servers based on virtualization
Unlike shared hosting, a VPS server is built as an isolated computer. That means the owner get access to all the resources and more protection, since there are no neighbors. Based on statistics, there are currently around 1.14 billion websites in the world.
Megabytes Geeks
