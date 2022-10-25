Creative NYC Is The Industry Veteran For All Metal Fabrication Requirements
Offering turnkey services for disruptive projects and endorsements, Creative NYC’s innovation and creativity are revered by well-established global brandsLONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Installations and set decoration often are complicated and require an expert skill set. Using durable materials and detailed design executions, Creative NYC, a custom metal fabrication service in Long Island, New York, puts together elaborate turnkey projects for sceneries, displays, and props.
In the business for over 30 years, Creative NYC has established itself as a leader in the fabrication game. With a burgeoning clientele to boast, some of the many noteworthy brands they’ve extended their creative expertise to include Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Channel, Gucci, and Coach, to name a few. Campaign launches aside, the company has built a solid reputation for itself by implementing disruptive performance setups for famed artists like Lady Gaga and curated complete environments for New York Fashion Week.
The custom metal fabrication shop in NYC predominantly makes customized retail, metal, and sculpture fabrications, by delivering cost-effective and end-to-end services in metal work, scenic painting, CNC routing, and carpentry. Be it Museum exhibits, fashion show staging, trade show exhibits, retail displays, or temporary structures, “If you can imagine it, we can create it,” is their adage.
A design is only the beginning of a larger vision. Creative NYC’s dedicated team of craftsmen and project managers breathe life into any concept by taking a designer’s artistic rendition. They see their clients through budgeting, engineering, scheduling, sourcing, and transporting. From paper to scaled models and eventually the final product, the leading prop rental and fabrication firm can manage projects of any magnitude.
The long tenure in the metal fabrication and carpentry business has equipped them with the knowledge and instincts to recognize the importance of art. The right messaging is a crucial contributor to making any campaign or design a memorable one. Creative NYC’s team of scenic, lighting, and set artisans are adept at executing attention-grabbing and disruptive concepts, with a remarkable sensibility of overcoming all challenges one may face.
Whether it’s a local or an international requirement, their crew is prepared to deliver custom installations and captivating fabrications with unparalleled customer service. A dedicated consultation team to guide the designer’s vision is available from the start. The team facilitates a seamless translation of diagrams to structure, space planning, material selection, lighting, and other aspects. “While each client is unique, one thing always remains the same, and that is our mission to extend dedicated superior service and management every step along the way, to assure complete client satisfaction,” says owner and founder Vince Miller.
Creative NYC values the importance of staying within budget, which makes their prop rental store a gainful solution for planning events and productions. Curated with recycled or upcycled pieces and crafted props, their large selection of rentals and sale products are offered for a minimum three-day period.
Creative NYC is a leading prop rental and custom fabrication business in New York and Los Angeles, providing clients with a timely and complete array of in-house design-build, project management, manufacturing, delivery, and installation services.
