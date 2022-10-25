GMG Unveils High LTV Bridging Loans for High-Value Singapore Real Estate
Pure asset-backed real estate financing solutions, unavailable at traditional banks .
Having funded over $160M over the past 2 years, we have identified a gap in the market for high-net-worth investors looking for flexible asset-backed financing where banks are unable to fill.”SINGAPORE, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the world’s leading international mortgage brokerage, primarily focusing on global high net worth investors, today unveils “Bridging Loans Singapore”.
— Robert Chadwick
Pure asset-backed bridging loans do not require personal financials and are not bound by TDSR limits. GMG offers high loan-to-value bridging loans for Singapore real estate, namely on Good Class Bungalows (GCB), Landed, Semi-Detached, Condo, Commercial and Shophouses, with loan amounts ranging from $1M-$100M.
This is important since banks have become increasingly risk averse to lending with strict regulatory restrictions due to MAS guidelines – such as Age, TDSR, long processing times, and low loan-to-value limits. Meanwhile, higher interest rates and a slowdown in the global economy has created a need for short-term liquidity to improve cash flows.
Many of our clients use bridging loans towards: working capital, investment opportunities with a short time window, purchasing Singapore real estate quickly (then refinancing into a longer-term bank loan, last mile construction or renovations, debt repayment or simply to pull cash out while waiting for a higher selling price.
“Everything we do is driven by what our clients want but must be in line with our core-purpose, which is to create a world where obtaining real estate financing is made easier, cheaper, faster and more transparent for all,” says Donald Klip, Co-founder of GMG.
Robert Chadwick, Co-founder, says, “Having funded over $160M over the past 2 years, we have identified a gap in the market for high-net-worth investors looking for flexible asset-backed financing where banks are unable to fill.”
Additional information about GMG Singapore Bridging Loans is available here. Alternatively, you can contact Donald Klip at +65 9773-0273 or donald@gmg.asia
About Global Mortgage Group
Founded in 2019, Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG], and headquartered in Singapore, is a full-service global mortgage financing firm offering mortgages for investment purposes in The United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Japan.
GMG focuses on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, Client Advisors, Independent Asset Manager, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage brokers located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.
For more information, visit www.gmg.asia or call +65 9773-0273.
Donald Klip
Global Mortgage Group
+65 9773 0273
donald@gmg.asia
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other