Colin Yurcisin, CEO of Leveraged Mining, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

An amazing and educational interview with Colin Yurcisin on bitcoin mining. An incredible entrepreneurial story!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Colin Yurcisin, CEO of Leveraged Mining for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Colin Yurcisin joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Leveraged Mining
Colin Yurcisin is the CEO of Leveraged Mining. Mr. Yurcisin has been studying bitcoin extensively since March 2020, and provides bitcoin education to the masses through IG, Tiktok and Youtube (1M+ followers). Mr. Yurcisin is a successful serial entrepreneur and business owner (Leveraged Lifestyle (7 figure), Leveraged Investments (8 figure) and Leveraged Mining (7 figure).
Leveraged Mining optimizes Bitcoin Mining for clients interested in investing in their cutting edge process. Bitcoin is powered by individual computers all around the world Working together to maintain and secure the public ledger. Leveraged Mining offers Immersion Cooling and Performance Optimization, and offers 2 incredible services to its clients: Hash rate packages and Ownership packages
Bitcoin runs on a decentralized computer network or distributed ledger that tracks transactions in the cryptocurrency. When computers on the network verify and process transactions, new bitcoins are created, or mined. These networked computers, or miners, process the transaction in exchange for a payment in Bitcoin. Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation. It is also the way the network confirms new transactions and is a critical component of the blockchain ledger's maintenance and development. "Mining" is performed using sophisticated hardware that solves an extremely complex computational math problem. The first computer to find the solution to the problem receives the next block of bitcoins and the process begins again.
Colin Yurcisin and the team at Leveraged Mining have put together a compelling offering for those people interested in participating in mining of Bitcoin. An intriguing interview with one of the leaders in the space.
Colin Yurcisin joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Colin Yurcisin discusses the newest offerings of Leveraged Mining, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Colin Yurcisin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Colin Yurcisin was amazing. The success of Leveraged Mining is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Colin Yurcisin on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Leveraged Mining. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Colin Yurcisin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Colin Yurcisin”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
