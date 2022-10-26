Veyond Metaverse and preeminent partners establish research collaboration to develop an AI-driven digital twin model
Veyond Metaverse, an immersive medical communication leader, and three partners will develop an AI-driven digital twin technology for the UAM applicationSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse is pleased to announce the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding for the groundbreaking research collaboration with the UAM and Industrial Metaverse leader, KITECH, Konkook University, and Bibum Solution. This collaboration between the three parties and Veyond Metaverse, a Silicon Valley-based advanced immersive medical communication leader, will see the four organizations partner to develop the metaverse technology for the training and MRO of emerging UAM and expansion of growth engines for Korea's future aviation and root industries, including Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and the cultivation of professional workforce. This partnership aims to contribute to development, promote cooperation related to aviation and root industry, and cooperate with domestic and foreign specialized companies VEYOND METAVERSE and B-Bum Solution for UAM and advanced root technology-related R&D.
The details of cooperation under this agreement cover six areas:
1. Joint R&D in aviation and root fields and cooperation in nurturing professional human resources and fostering the aviation industry.
2. Joint use of educational and research facilities and equipment
3. Exchange of technology and information such as seminars and symposiums for joint research in aviation and root fields
4. Discovering and cooperating with national policy, research, and development projects to achieve the UAM Team Korea vision
5. Joint R&D, technology, and information exchange in UAM and advanced root technology fields
6. Joint development of curriculum for the development of other institutions, human resource exchange, and cooperation
Veyond Metaverse will gain expertise in cutting-edge AI-driven Digital Twin technology. Leveraging the technology from this research, Veyond Metaverse intends to develop AI digital twin-driven training platform for the healthcare and UAM segments. "AI-driven digital twin technology and Veyond Connect, the most advanced immersive communication system, will transform the education, training, and remote maintenance and assistance sector, says Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse.
