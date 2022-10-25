Klever launches its new Web3 Extension
With the launch of Klever's new web3 extension, users can explore multiple blockchain applications in seconds, now available and trusted by over 3.5m users.BRAZIL, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klever, a layer 1 blockchain company has launched their first rendition of their new web3 chrome extension. This open beta version allows users to stay connected to Web3 and explore multiple blockchain applications in seconds, now available and trusted by over 3.5 million global users.
Through KleverOS, users can transact safely and securely, accessing a variety of blockchains using this non-custodial chrome extension wallet. The new Klever Extension comes with 24/7 support, offering users peace of mind when transacting.
Klever Extension offers a full suite of technology for all your crypto assets needs. It includes:
- Multichain at speed
- Send and Receive crypto
- Swap and Bridge (coming soon)
- NFT management (coming soon)
- Staking in browser (coming soon)
Over the coming weeks, a new range of features will be rolled out and to keep up to date with those rollout phases, Klever has released a detailed roadmap.
If users visit their new landing page and download signup to download the new Klever Extension, they stand a chance at winning KLV (Klever Blockchain native coin) by testing the new chrome extension and submitting any feedback of insights of value that can be used to improve its current functionality.
