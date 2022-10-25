House Bill 2648 Printer's Number 3591

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in Office of State Inspector General, further providing for powers, purpose and duties; repealing provisions relating to coordination of Commonwealth community service programs; providing for PennSERVE and for public works employment verification; establishing the Public Works Employment Verification Account; and making a related repeal.