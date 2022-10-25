CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, CPNG and IGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX

This lawsuit is on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix Class A common stock between December 8, 2020, and March 8, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company's Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. Specifically, Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company's Freestyle business was "an additive experience" and "complementary" to the Fix business, that "the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients," and that "we see solid growth in both sides of the business." In truth, Stitch Fix concealed that these programs were not complementary or additive. Stitch Fix knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company's original Fix model and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of: a) Coupang securities between March 11, 2021 and July 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or b) Coupang common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Coupang's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (a) Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms to ensure Coupang's prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions; and (iv) requesting wholesale rebates from suppliers without specifying any terms relating to rebate programs, all of which served to artificially maintain Coupang's lower prices and artificially inflate Coupang's historical revenues and market share; (b) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (c) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (d) Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (e) all of the above illicit practices exposed Coupang to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm Coupang's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (f) Coupang's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable.

International Game Technology PLC IGT

IGT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2018 - August 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 13, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, International Game Technology PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

