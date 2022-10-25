Aarna Networks collaborates with Red Hat to demonstrate Multicloud O-RAN orchestration and management at Fyuz 2022
Integrating further with Red Hat OpenShift in public cloud environments brings AMCOP’s orchestration, lifecycle management, and closed loop automation to a wide range of O-RAN use cases. ”MADRID, SPAIN, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat to deliver Aarna Networks Multi-Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) using Red Hat OpenShift at Fyuz 2022 in Madrid, Spain, October 25-27th.
— Amar Kapadia, CEO, Aarna Networks
Communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers are realizing the rich market opportunities for Open RAN technologies in 5G and edge networks. AMCOP 3.1 along with the hybrid cloud proposition of Red Hat OpenShift — on-premise and public clouds through Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Azure Red Hat OpenShift managed cloud services — are being used to demonstrate how Communication Service Providers (CSP) can create multicloud O-RAN implementations. Building on a showcase in AWS Experience at MWC 2022, the Fuyz showcase features AMCOP running on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS orchestrating and managing O-RAN cloud native network functions (CNF) on on-premise instances. With other alternatives such as Azure Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, CSPs have a rich set of consistent hybrid cloud O-RAN deployment options.
AMCOP is an open source orchestration, lifecycle management, and real-time policy, closed loop automation platform for edge and 5G services. AMCOP 3.1, now available, includes an SMO Call Home feature for all NF alerts, a fully Secure HTTPS SMO UI, and full support for the ELK stack. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform built for an open hybrid cloud strategy, providing a consistent application platform to manage hybrid cloud, multicloud, and edge deployments.
“As cloud providers expand into Open RAN, communication services providers (CSPs) are seeking maximum flexibility in order to accommodate a wide range of industry use cases,” says Mark Longwell, Director of Alliances, Hybrid Platform Business Unit at Red Hat. “This collaboration with Aarna Networks to support CSPs with Red Hat’s portfolio of managed cloud services extends the simplicity of using AMCOP to orchestrate O-RAN network services across hybrid, multicloud and edge environments, all powered by Red Hat OpenShift.”
“Integrating further with Red Hat OpenShift in public cloud environments brings AMCOP’s orchestration, lifecycle management, and closed loop automation for private 5G networks and edge computing applications to a wide range of O-RAN use cases,” says Amar Kapadia, CEO, Aarna Networks. “This makes it easier for users to consume standards aligned, cloud native solutions becoming available in this final frontier of 5G and edge networks.”
ABOUT AARNA NETWORKS
Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We’re on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna’s software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarna-networks-inc./
