Public Notice: DHHL Cesspool Survey on Kauaʻi

(Kapaʻa, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, will conduct a field survey of active and inactive cesspools throughout homestead communities on Kauaʻi from November 2022 through January 2023.

Area residents should expect ground surveyors and occasionally drone survey work within the homestead community during daylight hours during the scheduled work timetable outlined below.

Hawaii Engineering Group staff may also go door to door with a copy of a letter sent to lessees ahead of the scheduled work to gather additional data and notify lessees of the upcoming activity.

Anahola (Residential) – November 1, 2022 – November 23, 2022

Anahola (Agricultural) – November 28, 2022 – December 30, 2022

Kapaʻa – January 3, 2023 – January 27, 2023

Kekaha – January 3, 2023 – January 27, 2023

Hanapēpē – January 3, 2023 – January 31, 2023

Waimea – January 3, 2023 – January 31, 2023

Governor David Ige signed Act 125 into law in 2017, requiring the upgrade, conversion, or sewer connection of all cesspools in the State before January 1, 2050. There are approximately 88,000 cesspools statewide.

The data collected from this survey is expected to provide accurate information for officials to determine appropriate funding mechanisms to assist families in complying with Act 125.

To assist our project team, lessees may also complete an online survey on the DHHL website at dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/cesspools.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

(808) 620-9591

[email protected]