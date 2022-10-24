Two Hancock County Men Indicted, Charged with Reckless Burning

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of two Hancock County men in connection to a fire that occurred earlier this year.

In March, TBI agents joined the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a suspicious barn fire that occurred in the 3300 block of Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. The structure was destroyed along with various farm equipment. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, information was developed identifying Dustin Paul Helton (DOB: 8/25/80) and Daniel W. Seal (DOB: 2/17/79) as the individuals responsible for starting the fire.

Last week, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Dustin Helton and Daniel Seal with one count of Reckless Burning. Today, both men were arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $1,500 bond.