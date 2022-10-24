iQoi Skin Has Expanded its Skincare Line by Adding Three Simple Steps for Younger-Looking Skin

The science-backed skincare brand introduces three new products that are formulated with clinically proven ingredients to target and treat all core aging signs at the same time.

The popular skincare brand iQoi Skin is pleased to announce the addition of three new products to its line. The acclaimed brand, known for its high-quality range of products loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, is expanding its skincare product line with the addition of Vitamin C Serum, Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream, and Instant Eye Lift Serum. These cutting-edge skincare products can now be purchased online.

According to the iQoi Skin team, “"Our mission is to improve skin health. Dedicated to this purpose, we make one simple promise—to provide advanced skincare backed by science. We formulate to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage."

In keeping with their mission, iQoi Skin's newest products are designed to detox the dermal matrix and rebuild its natural structure at the cellular level. The innovative skincare improves hydration while simultaneously lifting and plumping the skin, reducing wrinkles and lines for a smooth, even finish.

iQoi Skin’s 3-step process

iQoi Skin's new three-step process includes Vitamin C Serum, Instant Eye Lift Serum, and Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream.

Step 1: The Vitamin C Serum contains Ascorbic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Polysorbate 80, and Vitamin E to smooth, tone, and protect the skin. Natural moisturizers and antioxidants are infused into a liquid serum with a glass dropper dispenser.

Step 2: Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream is a carefully formulated blend of "moisture locking" emollients and tripeptides for luxuriously smooth skin and the gentle disappearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as the reduction of pores.

Step 3: Instant Eye Lift Serum promotes collagen and keratin production, relaxes micro muscles to prevent frown lines and crow's feet, reduces eye bag puffiness, and promotes cell regeneration; it has even been dubbed "Botox in a Bottle."

Since its inception in 2000, iQoi Skin has elevated skincare to an art form by formulating products made of the finest ingredients that offer a revolutionary way of caring for skin with clinically proven products that are easy to use, affordably priced, and provide visible results. The renowned company is excited to once again deliver breakthrough skincare technology that produces results with the addition of their three latest products and encourages everyone to visit their website to learn more about these newest releases and to take the steps towards visibly younger looking skin.

About iQoi Skin:

iQoi Skin, based in Huntsville, Alabama, was founded in 2000 with the goal of providing advanced skincare backed by science. The prestigious brand is known for providing high-quality dermatologist-formulated and recommended skincare made from superior ingredients for luxuriously smooth skin.

Two highly effective serums and a rich anti-aging cream enriched with Tripeptide-5, the future of skincare, have recently been added to the company's product line. According to the iQoi team, their skincare line is "A Breakthrough Skincare Technology That Is Accessible to Everyone, Not Just Hollywood "A-listers."

