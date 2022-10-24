Greenberg Traurig Latin America Attorneys, Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2023 Guide

More than 50 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2023 guide. Additionally, the firm is recognized as a Top Tier Firm in four areas and 14 of the firm's practices are recognized in Mexico and internationally.

MIAMI and MEXICO CITY (PRWEB) October 24, 2022

More than 50 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2023 guide. Additionally, the firm is recognized as a Top Tier Firm in four areas and 14 of the firm's practices are recognized in Mexico and internationally.

The Legal 500 Latin America 2023 guide rankings reflect detailed analysis of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels, and private practice lawyers, conducted by their team of experienced researchers.

The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a Top Tier Firm in the following four areas:

Latin America: International Firms



Mexico



Banking and Finance

Competition and Antitrust

Real Estate

The guide also recognizes Greenberg Traurig in the following jurisdictions and practices:

Latin America: International Firms



Banking and Finance

Capital Markets

Compliance and Investigations

Corporate M&A

Projects and Energy

Mexico



Capital Markets

Compliance

Corporate M&A

Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Energy and Natural Resources

Environment

Labor and Employment

Projects and Infrastructure

Technology, Media, and Telecoms (TMT)

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 Latin America 2023 guide based on industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:

Latin America: International

Next Generation Partner



Recommended Lawyers



Emilio Alvarez-Farré, Banking and Finance, City Focus – Miami, Corporate M&A

Carol Barnhart, City Focus – Miami, Corporate M&A

Giovanni Biscardi, City Focus – Miami

Robert J. Downing, City Focus – Miami

Nathan M. Eisler, Banking and Finance

Juan Manuel Gonzalez Bernal, Projects and Energy

Benjamin G. Greenberg, City Focus – Miami

Yosbel A. Ibarra, City Focus – Miami, Corporate M&A

Marina Olman-Pal, Banking and Finance

Antonio Peña, City Focus – Miami, Corporate M&A

Daniel Pulecio-Boek, Compliance and Investigations

Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., City Focus – Miami, Corporate M&A

Henry R. Roque, City Focus – Miami, Corporate M&A

Marc M. Rossell, Projects and Energy, Capital Markets

Oscar Stephens, Capital Markets, Projects and Energy

Mexico

Leading Individuals



José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, Real Estate

Miguel Flores Bernés, Competition and Antitrust

Victor Manuel Frías Garcés, Competition and Antitrust

Juan Manuel González Bernal, Projects and Infrastructure

José Raz Guzmán, Banking and Finance

Next Generation Partners



José Antonio Butrón Quintero, Capital Markets, Projects and Infrastructure

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez, Real Estate

Erick Hernández Gallego, Energy and Natural Resources, Environment

Miguel Moisés, Banking and Finance

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra, Energy and Natural Resources

Rising Stars



Ana Acosta Silva, Banking and Finance

David Argueta, Banking and Finance, Capital Markets

Roberto Guerrero Comella, Real Estate

Gabriela Palomino, Projects and Infrastructure

Julio Antonio Sardina Pla, Real Estate

Rodrigo Vazquez del Mercado-Rivera, Energy and Natural Resources

Recommended Lawyers



Ana Acosta Silva, Banking and Finance

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte, Energy and Natural Resources, Environment

José Antonio Butrón Quintero, Banking and Finance, Corporate M&A

Victor Manuel Frías Garcés, Corporate M&A

Adriana Garcia-Cuellar, Energy and Natural Resources

Paulina García de León, Banking and Finance

Valery Dayne García Zavala, Competition and Antitrust

Juan Manuel González Bernal, Capital Markets, Banking and Finance, - - Energy and Natural Resources

Hugo Hernández, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Joselino Morales Lopez, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Rocío Olea Salgado, Competition and Antitrust, Corporate M&A

Edgar Olvera Jiménez, TMT

Edgar Fernando Orozco, Projects and Infrastructure

Rodrigo Orozco Waters, Banking and Finance

Fernando Orrantia Dworak, Energy and Natural Resources

Alejandro Ostos Fulda, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Leslie Palma, Labor and Employment

Gabriela Palomino, Banking and Finance, Capital Markets, Corporate M&A

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Corporate M&A

Pamela García de Presno, Energy and Natural Resources

José Raz Guzmán, Capital Markets, Corporate M&A

José Abel Rivera-Pedroza, Competition and Antitrust

Perla Salgado Román, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Hector D. Sanchez Fernandez, Compliance, Energy

Maribel Tovar Frías, TMT

Marité Villanueva, Labor and Employment

Miguel Yturbe Redo, Corporate M&A

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurig_latin_america_attorneys_practices_recognized_in_the_legal_500_latin_america_2023_guide/prweb18978223.htm