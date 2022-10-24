USPA Expands its Executive Protection Services in Beverly Hills

USPA Nationwide Security has expanded their specialized close protection service, which was previously reserved for American Express Black Card holders, to include all high-net-worth individuals and celebrities living in Beverly Hills

In Beverly Hills, USPA Nationwide Security has announced that they have expanded their Titanium Service, a VIP concierge-style protective service for celebrities and high net worth individuals. USPA established teams of highly trained personnel to respond to last-minute concierge calls from Centurion card holders, commonly known as "Black Card" holders, before the Titanium service line was launched to the public.

Celebrities in Beverly Hills are protected by military veterans

With its conglomerate of military veterans who have transitioned to civilian protective teams across the globe, USPA's Titanium Service has been protecting high-net-worth individuals for years, but my guess is that most people have never heard of it. You are likely to have encountered team members of USPA's Titanium Service if you have visited A-list resorts, such as Eden Rock in St. Barts, Villa D'Este in Lake Como, Italy, or Velassaru Maldives. With the help of their security advance, counterattack, and countersurveillance teams, as well as their leads and escort teams, security drivers, and even medics, this highly subtle team is capable both of providing effective protection and of remaining invisible to the untrained eye.

Mitigation of risk for VIPs and high-net-worth individuals

As a result of their status and wealth, public figures are exposed to a heightened level of personal risk. Just last month, rapper PnB Rock was killed during a robbery. According to USPA's Vice President and Titanium Program Administrator, Brian Fitzgibbons, "Our Titanium service, like our executive protection division, performs strategic risk assessment and advanced planning for our celebrity clients long before they arrive at events or even for a last-minute dinner." "Off-the-record movements require a preliminary check and the placement of a static surveillance operator before our principal (protected person) arrives." Off-the-record movements are last-minute stops that team members make outside of the route as planned. It is common for celebrity clients, especially younger pop stars, to change their plans several times a day. From a Manhattan office, a 24-hour command center is monitoring and overseeing the entire operation. An autonomous drone often hovers over areas where Titanium teams operate, capturing live video feeds and relaying them to the command center.

Cyber Risk for Celebrities

Mitigation of risk for VIPs and other high-profile individuals is a critical aspect of security management. Such individuals are frequently targeted by cyber criminals. They are especially susceptible to data leaks, privacy violations, and internet security breaches. These events can damage a company's reputation or compromise an individual's personal safety.

USPA Nationwide Security: An Overview

USPA is an international executive protection agency. Protecting high-net-worth individuals in Beverly Hills with close protection officers and armed security. Additionally, the firm provides fire watch services as well as traditional security guard services across most major cities in North America.

