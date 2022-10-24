Dalrada Corporation Acquires Bothof Brothers Construction

Dalrada Energy Services expands its energy-efficient building capabilities.

Dalrada Financial Corporation DFCO "Dalrada"), an innovator in clean energy technology and services, announced today it had recently acquired Bothof Brothers Construction, a leader in high-end construction, on October 7, 2022.

The acquisition adds significant value to Dalrada's fast-growing Energy Services division by providing more energy-efficient building capabilities.

"We're excited to launch our Commercial Construction Services division with this acquisition," said Dalrada Energy Services President, Tom Giles. "By combining our energy-efficient services with the unmatched expertise, consistent reliability, and unwavering integrity of Bothof Brothers Construction, we will be able to provide more value to our clients as they embark on their building projects."

Founded in 1995, Bothof Brothers Construction has built its business on a meticulous dedication to quality, completing projects that span residential home builds, government housing developments, complex commercial builds, and high-end custom homes.

"Bothof Brothers Construction was founded on a commitment to always provide the highest quality craftsmanship and materials," explains Bothof Brothers Construction Owner and Founder, Henk Bothof. "By joining forces with Dalrada Energy Services, we'll be able to extend that same craftsmanship and promise to more building projects, while addressing the complex energy challenges we face in today's environment."

Dalrada continuously creates innovative, impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. For more information about Dalrada Corporation, please visit www.Dalrada.com.

About Dalrada Energy Services

Dalrada Energy Services works with public and private sector organizations around the globe to make modern energy solutions more accessible. The specialized division achieves this by providing all services, infrastructure, and financial monitoring to measure carbon credits at little to no cost to clients. Dalrada Energy Services then shares the savings that these organizations achieve, removing the previous barriers to implement ESG solutions due to the large capital investments required. To learn more, visit www.dalradaenergy.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation DFCO is a future-facing organization that continually produces disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Since 1982, Dalrada has redefined possibilities while boldly addressing global challenges with transformative innovations that drive targeted advances in emerging markets for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Dalrada Financial Corporation is committed to positively impacting people, businesses, and the planet through sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Bothof Brothers Construction

Bothof Brothers Construction was founded in 1995 by owner Henk Bothof. The son of Dutch immigrants, he based his business and reputation on hard work, consistent reliability, unwavering integrity and the highest quality craftsmanship. Working on a referral basis only, this work standard quickly launched Bothof Brothers Construction from residential home builds and government housing developments to complex commercial builds, high-end custom homes, and remodels throughout San Diego County.

Today, Bothof Brothers continues to be a leader in the industry of high-end construction because the company is obsessed with every detail from start to finish with a hands-on process from conception and design to demolition and build. Bothof Brothers Construction makes sure every detail of a new construction or remodeling project falls into place…perfectly.

For more information, please visit www.bothofbrothersconstruction.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts. The statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

