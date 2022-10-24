Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Seventh U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators
Minus K Technology's Educational Giveaway of $25,000 worth of Vibrations Isolators to U.S. Colleges and UniversitiesINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 29 years, Minus K Technology has had the privilege of working with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying superior vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics and a number of other fields. As we celebrate our upcoming 30 years in business with these successful partnerships, we look forward to creating many more in the years to come.
In celebration of reaching this milestone, Minus K is giving away $25,000* dollars worth of our patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States. If you have an AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by our vibration isolation, simply fill out the attached form and send it back to edgiveaway ( @ ) minusk dot com dot If you’re one of the top applicants, we’ll send you one of these free vibration isolators to assist you with your research dot
Past giveaway winners include: Arizona State University, California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, University of Michigan, City University of New York, Irvine Valley College, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Saint Louis University, Saint Olaf College, Spokane Community College, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California Davis, University of California Merced, University of Rochester, University of Tennessee, University of Texas at Dallas, Washington University in Saint Louis, Willamette University.
Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2023. Winners will be notified via email and will also be posted on Minus K’s website (www.minusk.com). The grantees will be interviewed six months after receiving their equipment to learn how their Minus K vibration isolators helped them reach their goals. The interviews will be used for articles in industry publications.
Entry form and more information are available on Minus K’s website www.minusk.com.
For more information, please contact:
Steve Varma, Operations Manager
Minus K Technology, Inc.; 460 Hindry Ave., Unit C, Inglewood, CA 90301; Phone 310-348-9656
email stevev ( @ ) minusk dot com; www dot minusk dot com
* $25,000 of retail products will consist of at least one each of the following models of Negative-Stiffness vibration isolators: WS-4, BM-1, BM-4, BM-8, BM-10 and CM-1. Based on the number of qualified application forms received and Minus K may substitute different models to best accommodate the application and payload needs
