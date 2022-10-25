Oxeye Demonstrates Application Security for Microservice-based Applications Using Containers and Kubernetes at KubeCon
Company Delivers Noise Cancellation for Cloud Native Application Security to Unleash DevOps, Scale AppSecTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxeye, provider of an award-winning cloud-native application security testing platform, today announced the company will demonstrate its Cloud Native Application Security solution at KubeCon 2022 in Detroit, Michigan, October 24-28. Located at booth SU74, Oxeye will show how the company’s platform combines static analysis with agentless runtime flow tracing and infrastructure analysis to identify exploitable security issues and determine their severity level. With this information, developers and application security teams will be better equipped to prioritize and remediate cloud-native application security concerns.
KubeCon is the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference. The event gathers leading technologists from the top open source and cloud native communities to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing. Kubernetes containers, combined with a microservices architecture, is a departure from traditional application design. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation is helping to build a map through this new terrain, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is where the community comes together to share their expertise on this formerly uncharted but increasingly popular territory.
Because of the high level of risk to application workloads hosted in the cloud, it is critical that application security testing be conducted in a way that caters to the unique security requirements of cloud-native applications. Unlike traditional application security testing products, the Oxeye Cloud Native Application Security solution has been developed with the same high degree of flexibility and scale of cloud infrastructure in order to identify and resolve vulnerabilities that are often present in these environments.
Selecting a solution that is designed and optimized for the cloud-native segment of the Application Security Testing market is imperative as AppSec and DevSecOps professionals are confronted with millions of cloud-native apps industry-wide. In order to protect this new application architecture, a next-generation application security solution is required to enable proper code hygiene in an automated fashion. To this end, Oxeye is focused on these ever-changing environments, automatically adapting with an agile testing capability that does not require changes to code or the need to manually intervene.
With the global cloud-native platforms market registering a record CAGR of 23.5% over the next 7 years, the demand for these easy scale-out applications has never been higher," said Dean Agron, CEO and Co-founder of Oxeye. "With this growth comes a level of security risk not manageable with traditional application security testing solutions. Oxeye fills this void with a premier cloud-native solution built for these new environments that we are excited to showcase in Detroit this year."
To meet with Oxeye at KubeCon 2022, learn more about the company’s Cloud Native Application Security Platform, talk to the team behind the Parsethru Golang vulnerability and Sandbreak vm2 vulnerability and audition four different pairs of noise cancellation headphones, with a chance to win your favorite pair, visit booth SU74.
About Oxeye
Oxeye provides a cloud-native application security testing solution designed specifically for modern architectures. The company enables customers to identify and resolve the most critical code vulnerabilities as an integral part of the software development lifecycle, disrupting traditional application security testing (AST) approaches by offering a contextual, effortless, and comprehensive solution that ensures no vulnerable code ever reaches production. Built for Dev and AppSec teams, Oxeye helps to shift security to the left while accelerating development cycles, reducing friction, and eliminating risks. To learn more, please visit www.oxeye.io.
