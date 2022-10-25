Trust Payments unveils new Agent Program & Gateway offering for US customers
Trust Payments, a leader in fintech powering truly innovative customer commerce solutions, has unveiled two new innovative offerings in the United States .
We know Agents are looking for partners that can provide all payment needs under one offering and the Agent Program & our new Gateway will help to broaden our reach to merchants and agents in the US.
— Kevin Dodson, General Manager – US at Trust Payments
The new product launches have been developed to broaden the range of payments technology that Trust Payments can offer its customers in the US, with options for partners, resellers and direct merchants.
Agent Program unveiled
A new Agent Program will be available to ISO & ISV Partners. This program will enable partners of Trust Payments to offer merchants access to all Converged Commerce™ services under one contract – encompassing acquiring, payments gateway and our eCommerce webshop platform, Stor.
Once enrolled, agents will be able to track all activity across two portals – one to review merchant applications and the other to track merchant volumes and residuals. The program will include full support on all Trust Payments products, dedicated account management and the ability to request sales team support for larger deals.
Fully Cloud Native Payment Gateway built for US coming soon
A new component of the program will be the newly launched US Payments Gateway, built on Cloud native infrastructure. This new platform offers a simple and easy to implement method for merchants to add e-payment capabilities to their online commerce system and build seamless, fully customized online payment experiences without any redirects, they can customize the look and feel on the fly and enable a larger variety of payment types for their customers, allowing our partners to expand their product offerings to their merchants. This has also been built seamlessly into our Stor eCommerce Platform, so partners can provide a bundled solution full of innovation.
The Gateway is based on decades of experience in the UK, EU as well as taking into account the unique challenges of the US payment options. The merchants will be able to accept multiple payment types such as credit/debit cards, Apple Pay/Google Pay or Pay by Bank (ACH) and BNPL with the ability to easily process Mail Order Telephone Order transactions through a secure online portal that can be embedded into their back-office systems. This will include hosted payments pages that are mobile-friendly and built with EMV 3-D Secure in mind.
Kevin Dodson, General Manager – US at Trust Payments, said: “Our US expansion continues to go from strength to strength and these two new additions to our portfolio will help us to accelerate our vision to power truly innovative customer commerce solutions across the United States and beyond. We know that Agents are looking for partners that can provide all their payment needs under one offering and the Agent Program will be a huge leap forwards in delivering this. Our new Gateway will also help to broaden our reach to merchants in the US looking for a way to make payments seamless. These are exciting times for Trust Payments, and we can’t wait to talk to businesses looking to work with us in bringing these innovations to market.”
