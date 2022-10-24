MRD HOLDS SUCCESSFUL CONSULTATION ON SICD POLICY IN TEMOTU

A four-member team from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully conducted two-day consultations on the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy concept at Otelo Village in the Reef Islands of Temotu Province from 10th-11th October, 2022.

The team was led by Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) Hugo Hebala and include Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC) Constance Wane, Director Rural Development Division (RDD) Milfred Delemani and Legal Intern Tanya Wickham.

About 35 participants representing those from Temotu Pele, Temotu Nende and Temotu Vatud Constituencies attended the two-day workshop. Also, attended were the Premier of Temotu Province, Honourable Clay Forau and 10 Member of the Temotu Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

The purpose of the Consultation is to gather views, insights and contributions specifically issues and recommendations on the proposed SICD Policy.

The objective of the consultation are;

To raise awareness on roles and functions of MRD and CDF Processes and Requirements.

To introduce the proposed Solomon Islands Constituency Development Policy, aim, outcomes and key focus areas.

To gather inputs, views and contributions from key stakeholders in the selected sites visited.

The Policy Framework will guide the following;

Inform the drafting instructions for the proposed review of CDF Act 2013 Guide the development of the CDF regulations Planning, Coordination, Implementation and Management of CDF

MRD Minister Hon. Dudley Kopu officially opened the two-day consultation workshop.

Participants during group activity discussion.

Minister Kopu acknowledged the participants for accepting the invitation and for their invaluable inputs and contributions towards the formulation of the policy.

“Since August of this this year, in our pursuit to formulate the SICD Policy, my ministry’s taskforce has been busy conducting similar consultations in Buala Isabel Province, West Guadalcanal in Guadalcanal Province, Western Province in Munda, Central Island Province in Tulagi, Auki in Malaita, Rennel Bellona Provincial Assembly members and now here at Otelo Village, Reef Islands, Temotu Province.

“The policy will try to narrow down the focus of CDF because as it is now, the scope is quite broad. The focus may concentrate on the Social Economic, infrastructures and livelihoods of the rural people,” Minister Kopu said.

He added that the policy will also look at the governance of CDF, to address the accountability and transparency issues with regards to the delivery mechanism. This is to ensure the CDF aligns to the Constitution of Solomon Islands, Public Financial Management Act 2013, Public Service Regulations and other relevant legislations.”

Hon. Clay Forau, Premier of Temotu Province, in his remarks on behalf of the participants, acknowledged the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Rural Development to identify Temotu Province as one of the sites for Consultation on the Proposed SICD Policy.

Premier Forau further emphasized the importance for the task force to consult those who will be affected by the policy through getting their views and concern for this proposed policy to contribute to the development of fair and workable government policy framework that advances development aspirations of SI on an equitable basis.

It was a successful consultation as participants contributed constructively with invaluable ideas and views towards this crucial policy reform undertaken by the government through MRD.

An MPA and participant raises a point during the consultation.

Recommendations from the consultations will assist MRD task force towards reforming constituency developments.

Participants expressed their support towards the undertaking and said that the consultation is a major step in the right direction as far as rural development is concern.

They said that having a robust framework to safeguard the use of CDF is of paramount importance to guarantee meaningful developments are realized in our constituencies.

Meanwhile, DST Hebala acknowledged the participants for their participation and helpful contributions during the course of the consultation.

He said recommendations and ideas gathered from the consultation will really help MRD as it embarks on reforming constituency developments to guarantee rural people meaningfully participates in social and economic activities to improve their livelihoods.

Mr. Hebala highlighted that the SICD Policy key goals are to support and provide a policy framework towards the review of the 2013 CDF Act; and it will enhance and contribute towards empowering all Solomon Islanders to participate meaningfully in constituency development activities to improving their livelihoods.

He further said that SICD Policy shall focus on the following key thematic areas: socio-economic infrastructures, livelihoods income generating projects, essential services such as health, education and police- security, and downstream processing and value adding.

“This policy framework overall intends to guide the management and enhance the delivery of the Constituency Development Funds,” he emphasized.

Choiseul, Makira and Honiara City are remaining provinces that are yet to be consulted on the SICD policy concept.

Consultation ended on Tuesday 11th October, 2022.

The consultation at Otelo village.

Temotu Premier Clay Forau and his group members during the consultation group presentation session.

Participants presented their group views and recommendation.

– MRD Press