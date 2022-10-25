rePlant Hemp Advisors, LLC, Welcomes Clearbrook Global Advisors As General Partner
Industrial hemp helps farmers and communities by revitalizing soil and sequestering up to 10 tons of CO2/acre.
Clearbrook takes GP stake in group with first-to-market impact fund.
In America we’re decades behind the sustainable materials revolution. To me that represents a huge opportunity to unlock the potential of industrial hemp here in the world’s strongest economy.”FLEETWOOD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rePlant Hemp Advisors, LLC (“rePlant”) announced today a 25% GP stake in rePlant has been acquired by Clearbrook Global Advisors, LLC. Clearbrook, through its SEC registered advisory subsidiaries, provides investment advisor services to approximately $13 billion in client assets. With an ESG focus, Clearbrook will assist rePlant in sourcing, evaluating, and managing portfolio investments. rePlant Hemp Advisors established rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP earlier this year to develop a North American supply chain for industrial hemp, one of the most sustainable and versatile biobased crops on the planet. Additionally, Clearbrook has appointed rePlant Cofounder and Board Chair Michael Woods President and COO of the firm. This development increases the potential for rePlant to raise from domestic and global capital markets and represents a continuation of Clearbrook’s firm commitment to ESG and Impact investing.
— Michael Woods, rePlant Chair & Co-Founder / Clearbrook President & COO
“We are honored to have been selected to work with rePlant utilizing Clearbrook’s vast Impact investment experience and research capabilities” said Elliott Wislar, Clearbrook’s CEO. “We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of the ESG and sustainability trends.”
Prior to assuming his new role at Clearbrook, Michael Woods served as CEO and COO of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management U.S., Inc., and as CEO of DWS Investments and Head of the Americas, Global Client Group, for Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
Most recently, Mr. Woods was CEO and COO of 3D Construction printing company Black Buffalo 3D Corporation. In that role he sought to confront the housing and infrastructure crisis head-on by developing sustainable new construction technologies. In overseeing research on industrial hemp’s utility in construction he recognized the enormous promise of this renewable crop in a range of applications in construction and beyond.
“In America we’re decades behind the sustainable materials revolution. To me that represents a huge opportunity to unlock the potential of industrial hemp here in the world’s strongest economy,” said Mr. Woods. “Raising capital to develop a commercially viable hemp supply chain puts us on the road to a vibrant domestic green materials renaissance, the benefits of which include a big boost for US innovation and manufacturing, and freedom from the geopolitical strife that comes along with dependence on imported food and fuel.”
rePlant Hemp Advisors, LLC brings recognized industry leadership, elite financial experience, and a passion for sustainability to address one of the biggest opportunities of the 21st century. As the world transitions from a fossil-based economy, rePlant is focusing on biobased innovation, a carbon-negative domestic supply chain, good green jobs, sustainable consumer products, and the verifiable sequestration of CO2. Industrial hemp is a growth industry, set to add almost $10 billion to its current $5 billion global market size in the next five years.* rePlant Hemp Advisors, LLC aims to place $500 million in the space by 2030. rePlant Cofounder, President and Chief Vision Officer Geoff Whaling has a decade of international hemp leadership and liaises with the US Administration and Congressional leadership weekly.
“The difficulties the world faces now—food, feed, job and housing insecurity to name a few—demonstrate the necessity for sustainable domestic supply chains,” said Whaling. “Hemp plays a vital role in many significant industries, such as green construction, plant-based proteins, bioplastics, sustainable aviation fuels and powering the electrified future of mobility. An investment in hemp is an investment in the emerging technologies that will shape our future.”
About rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP
rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP was organized as a Delaware limited partnership (the “Fund”) on December 2, 2021 to operate as a private investment partnership. The Fund was formed for the purpose of investing in the expanding industrial hemp sector, defined as hemp for: industrial fiber and grain (seed), climate tech, and global sustainability solutions across a range of industries. The Fund will invest directly or through other private pooled investment vehicles (each a “Portfolio Fund” and together “Portfolio Funds”), advised by third party managers who employ a variety of investment strategies and techniques. The use of industrial hemp for material manufacturing inputs and nutrition is a $5 billion global industry predicted to grow to $14 billion by 2027. The key driver of growth is widespread demand for new sustainable materials and processes as the world transitions away from a fossil-based economy. In the US the hemp industry is hampered by an almost nonexistent domestic supply chain; the expanding $500million+ US market is reliant upon imports. The Fund aims to repatriate the US industrial hemp agricultural and processing supply chain to fuel dynamic growth in an industry that many experts see as a major player in combating climate change and securing a sustainable future. Concurrently, the Fund aims to support demand and lengthen the hemp value chain by investing in downstream markets including nutrition, auto parts, green construction, paper and packaging, bioplastics, bioenergy and more. The Fund will chiefly focus on North America, though the General Partner will look to global IP and downstream use cases as the Fund endeavors to develop the US into a major global producer and exporter of sustainable hemp-based technologies. Each investment of the Fund shall be referred to as a “Portfolio Investment” and together as the “Portfolio Investments.”
About Clearbrook
Independent and objective, Clearbrook combines the structure and culture of a boutique with the experience and resources usually found only at larger firms. Clearbrook, through its SEC registered subsidiaries, Clearbrook offers consulting, non-discretionary and discretionary Advisory Solutions, including OCIO reimagined – their customized, flexible Chief Investment Officer solution. They have a growing range of Innovative Return Solutions, providing clients access to asset classes, markets and managers that might otherwise be out of reach. Clearbrook also offers Capital Opportunities for clients seeking creative capital solutions for private fixed income and real estate opportunities, and for those seeking to raise capital.
Important Disclosure Information
* “Industrial Hemp Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Seeds, Fiber, Shivs), By Application (Animal Care, Textiles, Personal Care), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” GrandView Research
