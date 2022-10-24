Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Chauncey, GA Death Investigation

Submit Release
Chauncey, GA (October 24, 2022) – On October 18, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Donald Wayne Kuni, age 65, of Eastman, GA. Kuni was arrested for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Sherrie Hutto, age 41, of Eastman, GA. Kuni was taken to the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Eastman office for assistance. The investigation revealed that Kuni and Hutto were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street, in Chauncey, Dodge County. Hutto was flown to the Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, GA, where she later died on October 17, 2022.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dodge County Sheriff’s Office 478-559-1130. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at  https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

