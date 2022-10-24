Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Anti-Semitic Hate in Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to increased incidents of anti-Semitic hate in Los Angeles over the last several days:

“This weekend’s public display of anti-Semitic hate is another wake-up call to all of us that we must remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “The former President gave a platform to extremists spewing hate speech and we continue to see the dangerous consequences – from the insurrection on January 6th to Nazi salutes and anti-Jewish signs over the 405 freeway here in California. Our state is committed to protecting our diverse communities and will continue to lead the fight against racial, ethnic, and religious hate wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Governor Newsom and the Legislature have funded more than $150 million to support anti-hate programs that provide direct support for impacted communities and victims, and an additional $165 million for the State Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helps nonprofit organizations that are targets of hate-motivated violence improve security at their facilities. This year’s state budget includes:

  • $40 million to rebuild six summer camps lost in recent wildfires, including Jewish summer camps
  • $36 million for the California Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program
  • $10 million for the Jewish Family Service Los Angeles for Holocaust Survivor Assistance
  • $10 million to fund the Anti-Bias Education Grant Program
  • $5 million for the Museum of Tolerance
  • $3 million to renovate and enhance the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center in San Francisco
  • $2 million for the International Genocide Memorial
  • $1.4 million for the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education

Governor Newsom last month signed legislation to extend the State Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which was codified under legislation signed by the Governor in 2019 following the Chabad of Poway shooting. The Governor last month also named appointments to the Commission on the State of Hate, created by legislation he signed last year to track hate crimes, develop anti-hate resources and make recommendations to better protect civil rights. In addition, the Governor signed an executive order that will help protect communities against hate violence and discrimination by accelerating the launch of a California versus Hate Resource Line and Network, among other actions.

In 2021, Governor Newsom launched the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education to identify instructional resources to teach students across California about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide and provide young people with the tools necessary to recognize and respond to on-campus instances of anti-Semitism and bigotry.

