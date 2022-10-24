Skilled nursing facility in Buffalo, Wyo. officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

After just over two years of construction, the new Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo, Wyo. officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 20, 2022, in Buffalo, Wyo. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and other distinguished guests, community members, the Wyoming Veterans Commission, staff from the facility, and members of the Veterans Home of Wyoming were present for the ceremony.

As a partner with the Veterans Home to support the needs of veterans, the Wyoming Veterans Commission played a large part in supporting the construction of the skilled nursing facility project.

“We provided legislative oversight for the completion of the project. We will continue to provide support for the first three years of its operation,” said Tim Sheppard, the Wyoming Veterans Commission executive director. The WVC provided support for 65% of the funding for the project.

The facility’s purpose is to provide care to our veterans in Wyoming. It will provide veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star Families with long-term care. Especially those that can’t work a traditional job but are still capable of living an active, fulfilling life and don’t necessarily have the means to do so.

The facility consists of three 12-room cottages, providing residents with a more homelike environment with private rooms that provide more autonomy. It sits on the grounds of the Veterans Home of Wyoming, which means residents will have direct access to more care if needed. Acceptance at the facility is for any veteran or their spouse, a surviving spouse, or any Gold Star Family member who qualifies for nursing care.

The Wyoming Veterans Home is also a huge part of the community of Buffalo.

“It’s a great relationship. We’ve been partners with the Veterans Home forever,” said Shane Schrader, the mayor of Buffalo. “Buffalo is very supportive of its veterans. Many of our community leaders are veterans, and we’re here to support them in any way, shape, or form.”

The new facility is an integral part of supporting our veterans.

“This is a wonderful community and the right place for a veteran’s skilled nursing facility,” said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. “The people that made this happen have a deep love of service to this country.