Lydonia Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results

Record results bolstered by new customer acquisition, revenue and increased transaction volume

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions, today announced financial and business results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

“The way people work is changing. As a result, deploying Intelligent Automation is no longer optional for organizations that want to effectively serve their customers and stakeholders. Companies of all sizes are looking beyond point solutions and creating an enterprise automation strategy to fully capitalize on the benefits of digitizing business processes. Lydonia continues to lead the way in helping customers build and execute their enterprise automation strategy,” commented Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia Technologies. “Our tremendous results during the third quarter reflect our continued investments in our team, our capabilities and the successful outcomes that our customers are receiving.”

Steve Sadler, Chief Revenue Officer, Lydonia Technologies added, "The entire Lydonia team continues to execute against our three key focus areas: acquiring new customers, providing them with differentiated solutions that add incremental value, and enabling them to scale their automation programs across the enterprise. This is evidenced by our total revenue growing 178% year-over-year, software sales increasing 139% over the same period last year, and our managed services business expanding 206% in the third quarter of 2022. We continue to add additional team members in sales, delivery, and customer success to support this impressive growth.”

Additional Third Quarter Highlights

• 140% year-over-year increase in customer base

• 69% quarter-over-quarter increase in transaction volume

• Addition of two new board members who bring unique expertise and perspectives on the automation industry and will advise the team as we continue to grow and scale the business.

• Opening of our new, state-of-the-art Automation Briefing Center™ (ABC) at our headquarters in Westwood, Massachusetts.

• Diamond Sponsor of UiPath’s FORWARD 5 event in Las Vegas. Several Lydonia customers shared their experiences in speaking sessions and panels, and Lydonia was recognized as both an Americas and Worldwide partner of the year.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of intelligent automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com