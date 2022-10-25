AIrway Health Solutions Partners with Nierman Practice Management to Simplify Airway/Sleep Dentistry Integration
Airway Health Solutions & Nierman Practice Management Partner to Impact the Airway/Sleep Dentistry Industry
The AHS & NPM partnership provides clients exclusive opportunities to increase revenue via medical insurance reimbursement, increased case acceptance/volume.
Removing the obstacle of medical billing makes it easier for providers to treat more airway patients, which is a mutual goal of both organizations.”GREATER NYC REGION, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS) and Nierman Practice Management(NPM) have announced the formation of a strategic partnership on October 25, 2022 that is likely to impact the Sleep and Airway Dentistry Industry.
Airway Health Solutions (AHS), is a leader in dental education/consulting, providing dental providers solutions to help treat children and adults from the comorbidities of sleep breathing disorders via interceptive and expansive orthodontics. AHS has trained over 300 dentists and continues to raise the bar in airway education by expanding their educational portfolio with their state of the art faculty including Dr. Ben Miraglia, Dr. Kevin Boyd, Dr. Michael Gelb, Brittny Sciarra Murphy, RDH, BS, Karese Laguerre, RDH, and Dr. Bret Christensen.
Nierman Practice Management (NPM) is the leader in medical billing solutions for airway and sleep apnea dentists, providing state-of-the-art software, training, and medical billing services. Their flagship system DentalWriter Plus+ is a cloud-based software that streamlines the workflow, documentation, coding, and correspondence needed for medical reimbursement and referral practice growth.
The partnership will positively impact dentists by offering them exclusive benefits and providing a new revenue stream of expansive orthodontics and medical insurance reimbursement. This will allow dental providers to better serve and potentially intercept the estimated tens of millions more people whose sleep apnea condition is undiagnosed along with the approximately 22 million that the American Sleep Apnea Association documents. Dentists play a key role in providing needed care through oral appliance therapy. In 2017, the American Dental Association (ADA) adopted a policy on dentistry’s role in treating sleep-breathing disorders (SBD) including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA.) It highlights that dentists should be screening for SBD and are the only healthcare providers with the expertise to fabricate oral appliances.
Lauren Gueits, CEO, AHS, said, “A partnership with NPM not only seems logical but necessary in providing our clients the solutions they deserve. We consistently are asked about medical billing/coding. Dr Ben Miraglia, Chief Clinical Consultant, AHS and I are proud to break this barrier by incorporating the unsurpassed service of NPM to our AHS platform. She also added that, "We are equally excited to introduce our course offerings to NPM clients to help them increase their case submissions and ultimately their bottom line. Simply stated, the more sleep/airway/ TMD cases submitted, the more medical insurance there is to bill.
Jon Nierman, President, NPM said, "We are proud to partner with Airway Health Solutions. There is phenomenal alignment here as AHS is a leader in dental airway education, and NPM helps dental providers implement medical billing for sleep apnea, airway, and TMJ disorders." He added, "Removing the obstacle of medical billing makes it easier for providers to treat more airway patients, which is a mutual goal of both organizations.
Both companies have the same mission in helping more people breathe, sleep and thrive. The Airway Health Solutions and Nierman Practice Management partnership will help dentists provide the services their patients need and the resources to accept the treatment they deserve.
To learn more, register for a Free Lunch & Learn on Thursday, Nov 4th, "What's New in Medical Billing"- with Jon Nierman and Lauren Gueits, 12 pm ET.
Other