Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,513 in the last 365 days.

Request For Proposals for Protection Order Planning

The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention is accepting applications from organizations and agencies to lead up to four projects to support the effective implementation of laws intended to reduce the risk of harm by firearms.

View the RFP (PDF).

OFSVP has issued a Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from non-profit organizations, courts and other local and tribal agencies to convene a planning team and develop a strategic action plan to design an improved, regional or county-wide system to more effectively, timely and uniformly issue, serve, and enforce firearms prohibitions, including civil protection orders and orders to surrender and prohibit weapons. OFSVP will issue up to four contracts under this RFP.
This effort aims to support coordinated county- or regional-level responses to improve outcomes, including more immediate removal of firearms from legally prohibitive individuals possessing or purchasing firearms. In addition, the funded planning projects will identify and implement improvements with existing resources and staffing, and make recommendations for future improvements that are to be accomplished with additional time, investment and support.
Commerce expects to award up to four contracts under this RFP, not exceeding $150,000 per contract.

Contact: Sharon Livernois at Sharon.Livernois@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline
• Question and Answers: Oct. 26, 2022 – Nov. 14, 2022
• Proposals due: 5 p.m. PST Nov. 28, 2022
• Funding period: Dec. 27, 2022 – June 30, 2023

You just read:

Request For Proposals for Protection Order Planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.