Enterprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter Results

Net income of $50.2 million, $1.32 per diluted common share

Net interest income of $124.3 million, a quarterly increase of $14.7 million, or 13%

Net interest margin of 4.10%

Pre-provision return on average assets 1 of 1.96%

Total loans 2 of $9.3 billion, a quarterly increase of $122.0 million, or 5% annualized

Increased quarterly dividend $0.01 to $0.24 per common share for the fourth quarter

Jim Lally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC (the "Company" or "EFSC"), said today upon the release of EFSC's third quarter earnings, "Our results for the third quarter continued the momentum we established early in the year and reflects the strength of our diversified franchise. We grew loans, maintained liquidity, expanded net interest income, and reported near record earnings. We continue to be pleased with the credit quality of our loan portfolio and our solid capital position. We believe we are well positioned to finish the year with strong performance."

Highlights

Comparisons to the prior year are impacted by the acquisition of First Choice Bancorp ("First Choice" or "FCBP") in the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings - Net income in the third quarter 2022 was $50.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $36.3 million from the prior year quarter. Earnings per share ("EPS") was $1.32 per diluted common share for the third quarter 2022, compared to $1.19 and $0.38 per diluted common share for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") - PPNR of $64.9 million in the third quarter 2022 increased $6.5 million and $8.8 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The increase from both the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to an increase in operating revenue, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was also partially attributed to the First Choice acquisition.

Net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") - Net interest income of $124.3 million for the third quarter 2022 increased $14.7 million and $27.0 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. NIM was 4.10% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 3.55% and 3.40% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Net interest income and NIM benefited from higher average loan and investment balances and expanding yields on earning assets, partially offset by higher deposit costs and a decline in average interest-earning cash.

Noninterest income - Noninterest income of $9.5 million for the third quarter 2022 decreased $4.7 million and $8.2 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The decline from both the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to a decrease in tax credit income and card service revenue. The increase in market interest rates in the quarter reduced tax credit income due to the impact on tax credit projects carried at fair value. Card services revenue declined due to the Durbin Amendment cap on debit card income that became effective July 1, 2022 and reduced card services revenue by approximately $1.0 million in the third quarter.

Loans - Total loans increased $85.8 million from the linked quarter to $9.4 billion as of September 30, 2022. PPP loans declined $36.0 million to $13.2 million. Excluding PPP loans, loans grew $121.8 million, or 5%, on an annualized basis from the linked quarter. Loans excluding PPP have increased 7% on a year-to-date basis. Average loans totaled $9.2 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.1 billion and $8.7 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Asset quality - The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.50% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.52% at June 30, 2022 and 1.67% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.14% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.16% and 0.35% at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. A provision for credit losses of $0.7 million was recorded in the third quarter 2022 due to loan growth and changes in the macroeconomic forecasts, partially offset by a shift in the risk composition of the loan portfolio.

Deposits - Total deposits decreased $35.0 million from the linked quarter to $11.1 billion as of September 30, 2022. Average deposits totaled $11.2 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.5 billion and $10.3 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. At September 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 42.0% of total deposits, and the loan to deposit ratio was 84.6%.

Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $1.4 billion and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio3 was 7.9% at September 30, 2022, compared to 7.8% at June 30, 2022. Tangible common equity was impacted in the third quarter 2022 by a $45.3 million decrease in the tax-effected fair value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio that reduced accumulated other comprehensive income. This decrease was partially offset by the undistributed earnings in the third quarter 2022. Enterprise Bank & Trust remains "well-capitalized," with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.2% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% as of September 30, 2022. The Company's common equity tier 1 ratio and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% and 14.2%, respectively, at September 30, 2022. The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022, an increase of $0.01, or 4%, compared to the third quarter 2022. The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (or $0.3125 per depositary share) representing a 5% per annum rate for the period commencing (and including) September 15, 2022 to (but excluding) December 15, 2022. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

1 Pre-provision return on average assets and pre-provision net revenue are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. 2 Excludes PPP loans, which totaled $13.2 million at September 30, 2022. 3 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Net Interest Income

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 2 $ 9,230,738 $ 118,642 5.10 % $ 9,109,131 $ 102,328 4.51 % $ 8,666,353 $ 94,465 4.32 % Securities2 2,202,255 14,717 2.65 2,068,119 12,944 2.51 1,594,938 9,583 2.38 Interest-earning deposits 765,258 4,190 2.17 1,401,961 2,496 0.71 1,251,988 480 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 12,198,251 137,549 4.47 12,579,211 117,768 3.76 11,513,279 104,528 3.60 Noninterest-earning assets 959,870 949,263 821,279 Total assets $ 13,158,121 $ 13,528,474 $ 12,334,558 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 2,200,619 $ 1,707 0.31 % $ 2,329,431 $ 659 0.11 % $ 2,228,466 $ 459 0.08 % Money market accounts 2,791,822 6,067 0.86 2,767,595 2,270 0.33 2,675,405 1,294 0.19 Savings 828,747 69 0.03 854,860 70 0.03 747,927 61 0.03 Certificates of deposit 554,987 844 0.60 591,091 851 0.58 604,594 927 0.61 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,376,175 8,687 0.54 6,542,977 3,850 0.24 6,256,392 2,741 0.17 Subordinated debentures 155,225 2,313 5.91 155,092 2,257 5.84 204,011 2,855 5.55 FHLB advances 25,543 103 1.60 50,000 197 1.58 89,457 211 0.94 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 198,027 123 0.25 202,536 41 0.08 216,403 58 0.11 Other borrowings 19,984 179 3.55 21,414 111 2.08 25,699 90 1.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,774,954 11,405 0.67 6,972,019 6,456 0.37 6,791,962 5,955 0.35 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,778,720 4,987,455 4,040,761 Other liabilities 109,943 94,733 107,739 Total liabilities 11,663,617 12,054,207 10,940,462 Shareholders' equity 1,494,504 1,474,267 1,394,096 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,158,121 $ 13,528,474 $ 12,334,558 Total net interest income $ 126,144 $ 111,312 $ 98,573 Net interest margin 4.10 % 3.55 % 3.40 % 1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes loan fees of $3.6 million, $4.2 million, and $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. 2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 25.2% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $1.9 million, $1.7 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income for the third quarter was $124.3 million, an increase of $14.7 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $27.0 million from the prior year period. Interest income increased during the quarter due to higher loan and investment balances combined with an increase in market interest rates. The effective federal funds rate for the third quarter 2022 was 2.20%, an increase of 144 basis points, compared to the linked quarter, and a 211 basis point increase over the prior year quarter. Excess liquidity was redeployed into the investment portfolio which, combined with higher average loan balances, benefited the earning-asset mix. The increase in interest income was partially offset by higher interest expense on the deposit portfolio due to higher costs.

The earning asset yield was 4.47% in the third quarter 2022, an increase of 71 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The average loan yield was 5.10% in the third quarter 2022, an increase of 59 basis points from the linked quarter. The average loan yield increased due to the repricing of variable-rate loans and the origination of new loans at an average rate of 5.68%. Approximately 20% of the variable-rate loan portfolio reprices on the first day of each quarter and thus, interest income in the period did not benefit from the current quarter's rate movement. These loans will reset early in the fourth quarter.

The average investment yield was 2.65%, an increase of 14 basis points from the linked quarter. The investment yield increased due to the purchase of new investments at higher yields due to the expansion of the investment portfolio and the reinvestment of cash flows at higher interest rates. Investments purchased in the third quarter 2022 had a tax equivalent average yield of 3.68%.

The interest-bearing liability yield was 0.67% in the third quarter 2022, an increase of 30 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54% in the third quarter 2022, an increase of 30 basis points over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher rates paid on commercial money market accounts, which increased 53 basis points to 0.86% in the third quarter 2022. While deposit rates have increased, the pace of increase has continued to lag the increase in loan rates, resulting in a positive impact on our NIM. The total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand accounts, was 31 basis points during the third quarter 2022.

NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.10% in the third quarter 2022, an increase of 55 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 70 basis points from the prior year quarter, as changing interest rates had a greater impact on assets with variable interest rates than on deposit costs.

Loans

The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 C&I $ 1,842,510 $ 1,702,081 $ 1,498,151 $ 1,538,155 $ 1,458,078 CRE investor owned 2,106,458 1,977,806 1,982,645 1,955,087 1,935,284 CRE owner occupied 1,133,467 1,118,895 1,138,106 1,112,463 1,163,236 SBA loans* 1,269,065 1,284,279 1,249,929 1,241,449 1,199,758 Sponsor finance* 650,102 647,180 641,476 508,469 454,431 Life insurance premium financing* 717,773 688,035 636,096 593,562 572,492 Tax credits* 507,681 550,662 518,020 486,881 462,168 SBA PPP loans 13,165 49,175 134,084 271,958 438,959 Residential real estate 381,634 391,867 410,173 430,985 519,859 Construction and land development 513,452 626,577 610,830 625,526 652,227 Other 219,680 232,619 236,563 253,107 260,091 Total loans $ 9,354,987 $ 9,269,176 $ 9,056,073 $ 9,017,642 $ 9,116,583 Total loan yield 5.10 % 4.51 % 4.34 % 4.32 % 4.32 % Variable interest rate loans to total loans 63 % 64 % 63 % 63 % 63 % *Specialty loan category

Loans totaled $9.4 billion at September 30, 2022, increasing $85.8 million, compared to the linked quarter. PPP loans declined $36.0 million in the third quarter 2022 to $13.2 million at September 30, 2022 as a result of continued loan forgiveness by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). Excluding PPP loans, loans grew $121.8 million, or 5% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. The increase was driven primarily by C&I and CRE loans, partially offset by a decline in construction loans. Average line utilization was approximately 43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 44% and 38.2% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Asset Quality

The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Nonperforming loans* $ 18,184 $ 19,560 $ 21,160 $ 28,024 $ 41,554 Other real estate 269 955 1,459 3,493 3,493 Nonperforming assets* $ 18,453 $ 20,515 $ 22,619 $ 31,517 $ 45,047 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.61 % 1.67 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 478 $ (175 ) $ 1,521 $ 3,263 $ 1,850 *Guaranteed balances excluded $ 6,532 $ 6,063 $ 3,954 $ 6,481 $ 5,109

Nonperforming assets declined $2.1 million during the third quarter 2022 and $26.6 million from the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were two basis points in the third quarter 2022, compared to one basis point of net recoveries in the linked quarter and eight basis points of net charge-offs in the prior year quarter. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million in both the linked and current quarters, compared to $19.7 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included a provision for credit losses of $23.9 million to establish the initial allowance for credit losses on certain First Choice acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.50% at September 30, 2022, a decrease of two basis points from the linked quarter. Loan growth and a worsening economic forecast increased the allowance for credit losses during the quarter. This increase was partially offset by the improvement in credit quality and a shift in the composition of the loan portfolio to categories with lower reserve levels. Loan growth in the quarter primarily was in commercial real estate and C&I loans that have a lower reserve level, while construction loans with a higher reserve level declined.

Deposits

The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 4,642,539 $ 4,746,478 $ 4,881,043 $ 4,578,436 $ 4,375,713 Interest-bearing demand accounts 2,270,898 2,197,957 2,547,482 2,465,884 2,253,639 Money market and savings accounts 3,617,249 3,562,982 3,678,135 3,691,186 3,571,252 Brokered certificates of deposit 129,039 129,064 129,017 128,970 128,923 Other certificates of deposit 397,869 456,137 468,458 479,323 498,248 Total deposit portfolio $ 11,057,594 $ 11,092,618 $ 11,704,135 $ 11,343,799 $ 10,827,775 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 42.0 % 42.8 % 41.7 % 40.4 % 40.4 %

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $11.1 billion, a decrease of $35.0 million from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $229.8 million from September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $103.9 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to a large commercial client outflow related to a company acquisition in the Kansas City market. The total cost of deposits was 0.31% for the current quarter, compared to 0.13% for the linked quarter and 0.11% for the prior year quarter.

Noninterest Income and Expense

The following tables present a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income, other income, and noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Increase

(decrease) September 30,

2021 Increase

(decrease) Deposit service charges 4,951 4,749 $ 202 4 % $ 4,520 $ 431 10 % Wealth management revenue 2,432 2,533 (101 ) (4 )% 2,573 (141 ) (5 )% Card services revenue 2,652 3,514 (862 ) (25 )% 3,186 (534 ) (17 )% Tax credit income (loss) (3,625 ) 1,186 (4,811 ) (406 )% 3,325 (6,950 ) (209 )% Other income 3,044 2,212 832 38 % 4,015 (971 ) (24 )% Total noninterest income $ 9,454 $ 14,194 $ (4,740 ) (33 )% $ 17,619 $ (8,165 ) (46 )%

Total noninterest income for the third quarter 2022 was $9.5 million, a decrease of $4.7 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $8.2 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to decreases in tax credit income and card services revenue. Rising interest rates reduced tax credit income due to the impact on tax credit projects carried at fair value. The rise in interest rates in the third quarter 2022 increased the discount rate used in the fair value of these projects, resulting in a lower fair value. The Durbin Amendment limits the amount of interchange income the Company can earn on debit card transactions. This limitation went into effect for the Company in the third quarter 2022 and reduced card services revenue.

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Increase

(decrease) September 30,

2021 Increase

(decrease) BOLI $ 769 $ 748 $ 21 3 % $ 739 $ 30 4 % Community development investments 170 193 (23 ) (12 )% 206 (36 ) (17 )% Mortgage banking 45 43 2 5 % 509 (464 ) (91 )% Private equity fund distribution 64 240 (176 ) (73 )% 359 (295 ) (82 )% Servicing fees 655 165 490 297 % 887 (232 ) (26 )% Swap fees 166 102 64 63 % 43 123 286 % Miscellaneous income 1,175 721 454 63 % 1,272 (97 ) (8 )% Total other income $ 3,044 $ 2,212 $ 832 38 % $ 4,015 $ (971 ) (24 )%

Community development and private equity distributions included in other income are not consistent sources of income and fluctuate based on distributions from the underlying funds. Servicing fee income may also fluctuate based on prepayment experience and changes to the discount rate used in the valuation of the servicing rights. Mortgage banking revenue has declined since the prior year quarter due to higher interest rates that have reduced sales volume.

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Increase

(decrease) September 30,

2021 Increase

(decrease) Employee compensation and benefits $ 36,999 $ 36,028 $ 971 3 % $ 33,722 $ 3,277 10 % Occupancy 4,497 4,309 188 4 % 4,496 1 — % Branch closure expenses — — — — % 3,441 (3,441 ) (100 )% Merger-related expenses — — — — % 14,671 (14,671 ) (100 )% Other expense 27,347 25,087 2,260 9 % 20,555 6,792 33 % Total noninterest expense $ 68,843 $ 65,424 $ 3,419 5 % $ 76,885 $ (8,042 ) (10 )%

Noninterest expense was $68.8 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $65.4 million for the linked quarter, and $76.9 million for the prior year quarter. Employee compensation and benefits increased $1.0 million from the linked quarter due to an increase in full-time equivalent associates and higher performance-based incentive accruals. Other expense increased $2.3 million from the linked quarter primarily due to a $1.8 million increase in variable deposit costs in certain of the Company's specialized deposit businesses that are impacted by higher interest rates. The decrease in noninterest expense of $8.0 million from the prior year quarter was primarily due to the merger costs from the First Choice acquisition and branch closure expenses recognized in the prior year quarter, offset by merit increases throughout 2021 and 2022 and an increase in variable deposit costs due to higher average balances and interest-rate trends.

For the third quarter 2022, the Company's efficiency ratio was 51.5%, compared to 52.8% and 66.9% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The Company's core efficiency ratio4 was 51.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 52.8% for the linked quarter and 51.3% for the prior year quarter.

4 Core efficiency ratio is a non GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 22% for both the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to 24% for the prior year quarter. The Company's effective tax rate in the prior year quarter was higher due to certain non-deductible merger expenses.

Capital

The following table presents total equity and various EFSC capital ratios for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended Percent September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Shareholders' equity $ 1,446,218 $ 1,447,412 $ 1,473,177 $ 1,529,116 $ 1,439,635 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 14.5 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 12.2 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.0 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 11.3 % 11.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.9 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 8.4 % Leverage ratio 10.4 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 %

Total equity was $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to a $44.7 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income and $9.5 million in common and preferred dividends. These decreases were partially offset by current period net income of $50.2 million. The decline in accumulated other comprehensive income was due to a net fair value decline in the Company's fixed-rate, available-for-sale investment portfolio from an increase in interest rates during the period. The Company's tangible common book value per share was $26.62 at September 30, 2022, compared to $26.63 and $27.38 in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmark. Capital ratios for the current quarter are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as tangible common equity, PPNR, PPNR return on average assets ("PPNR ROAA"), financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, and the tangible common equity ratio, in this release that are considered "non-GAAP financial measures." Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company considers its tangible common equity, PPNR, PPNR ROAA, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, and the tangible common equity ratio, collectively "core performance measures," presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger-related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, that the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company's capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance and capital strength. The Company's management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company's operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) Quarter ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 124,290 $ 109,613 $ 101,165 $ 102,060 $ 97,273 $ 335,068 $ 258,134 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 676 658 (4,068 ) (3,660 ) 19,668 (2,734 ) 17,045 Noninterest income 9,454 14,194 18,641 22,630 17,619 42,289 45,113 Noninterest expense 68,843 65,424 62,800 63,694 76,885 197,067 182,225 Income before income tax expense 64,225 57,725 61,074 64,656 18,339 183,024 103,977 Income tax expense 14,025 12,576 13,381 13,845 4,426 39,982 21,733 Net income 50,200 45,149 47,693 50,811 13,913 143,042 82,244 Preferred stock dividends 937 938 1,229 — — 3,104 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,263 $ 44,211 $ 46,464 $ 50,811 $ 13,913 $ 139,938 $ 82,244 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 0.38 $ 3.73 $ 2.48 Return on average assets 1.51 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 0.45 % 1.42 % 1.01 % Return on average common equity 13.74 % 12.65 % 12.87 % 13.81 % 3.96 % 13.09 % 9.14 % Return on average tangible common equity1 18.82 % 17.44 % 17.49 % 18.81 % 5.37 % 17.92 % 12.31 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.10 % 3.55 % 3.28 % 3.32 % 3.40 % 3.64 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio 51.47 % 52.84 % 52.42 % 51.08 % 66.92 % 52.22 % 60.09 % Core efficiency ratio1 51.47 % 52.81 % 52.43 % 49.22 % 51.30 % 52.21 % 52.59 % Loans $ 9,354,987 $ 9,269,176 $ 9,056,073 $ 9,017,642 $ 9,116,583 Average loans $ 9,230,738 $ 9,109,131 $ 9,005,875 $ 9,030,982 $ 8,666,353 $ 9,116,072 $ 7,727,265 Assets $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 $ 12,888,016 Average assets $ 13,158,121 $ 13,528,474 $ 13,614,003 $ 13,267,193 $ 12,334,558 $ 13,431,863 $ 10,860,756 Deposits $ 11,057,594 $ 11,092,618 $ 11,704,135 $ 11,343,799 $ 10,827,775 Average deposits $ 11,154,895 $ 11,530,432 $ 11,494,212 $ 11,167,003 $ 10,297,153 $ 11,391,937 $ 9,035,902 Period end common shares outstanding 37,223 37,206 37,516 37,820 38,372 Dividends per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.62 $ 26.63 $ 27.06 $ 28.28 $ 27.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.86 % 7.80 % 7.62 % 8.13 % 8.40 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 14.5 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended Nine months ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 INCOME STATEMENTS NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 135,695 $ 116,069 $ 106,581 $ 107,641 $ 103,228 $ 358,345 $ 275,589 Interest expense 11,405 6,456 5,416 5,581 5,955 23,277 17,455 Net interest income 124,290 109,613 101,165 102,060 97,273 335,068 258,134 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 676 658 (4,068 ) (3,660 ) 19,668 (2,734 ) 17,045 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 123,614 108,955 105,233 105,720 77,605 337,802 241,089 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 4,951 4,749 4,163 3,962 4,520 13,863 11,466 Wealth management revenue 2,432 2,533 2,622 2,687 2,573 7,587 7,572 Card services revenue 2,652 3,514 3,040 3,223 3,186 9,206 8,657 Tax credit income (loss) (3,625 ) 1,186 2,608 4,374 3,325 169 3,654 Other income 3,044 2,212 6,208 8,384 4,015 11,464 13,764 Total noninterest income 9,454 14,194 18,641 22,630 17,619 42,289 45,113 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits 36,999 36,028 35,827 33,488 33,722 108,854 91,416 Occupancy 4,497 4,309 4,586 4,510 4,496 13,392 11,776 Branch closure expenses — — — — 3,441 — 3,441 Merger-related expenses — — — 2,320 14,671 — 19,762 Other expense 27,347 25,087 22,387 23,376 20,555 74,821 55,830 Total noninterest expense 68,843 65,424 62,800 63,694 76,885 197,067 182,225 Income before income tax expense 64,225 57,725 61,074 64,656 18,339 183,024 103,977 Income tax expense 14,025 12,576 13,381 13,845 4,426 39,982 21,733 Net income $ 50,200 $ 45,149 $ 47,693 $ 50,811 $ 13,913 $ 143,042 $ 82,244 Preferred stock dividends 937 938 1,229 — — 3,104 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,263 $ 44,211 $ 46,464 $ 50,811 $ 13,913 $ 139,938 $ 82,244 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 0.38 $ 3.74 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 0.38 $ 3.73 $ 2.48

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 264,078 $ 271,763 $ 252,706 $ 209,177 $ 179,826 Interest-earning deposits 489,825 680,343 1,735,708 1,819,508 1,216,470 Debt and equity investments 2,171,942 2,172,318 1,993,927 1,855,583 1,717,442 Loans held for sale 785 4,615 4,270 6,389 5,068 Loans 9,354,987 9,269,176 9,056,073 9,017,642 9,116,583 Allowance for credit losses (140,572 ) (140,546 ) (139,212 ) (145,041 ) (152,096 ) Total loans, net 9,214,415 9,128,630 8,916,861 8,872,601 8,964,487 Fixed assets, net 43,882 46,028 46,900 47,915 48,697 Goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,415 Intangible assets, net 18,217 19,528 20,855 22,286 23,777 Other assets 426,479 396,117 370,378 338,735 366,834 Total assets $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 $ 12,888,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,642,539 $ 4,746,478 $ 4,881,043 $ 4,578,436 $ 4,375,713 Interest-bearing deposits 6,415,055 6,346,140 6,823,092 6,765,363 6,452,062 Total deposits 11,057,594 11,092,618 11,704,135 11,343,799 10,827,775 Subordinated debentures 155,298 155,164 155,031 154,899 204,103 FHLB advances — 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other borrowings 197,422 226,695 228,846 353,863 243,770 Other liabilities 138,255 112,617 95,580 105,681 122,733 Total liabilities 11,548,569 11,637,094 12,233,592 12,008,242 11,448,381 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 — Common stock 372 372 395 398 404 Treasury stock — — (73,528 ) (73,528 ) (73,528 ) Additional paid-in capital 979,543 976,684 1,010,446 1,018,799 1,031,146 Retained earnings 547,506 506,849 523,136 492,682 461,711 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (153,191 ) (108,481 ) (59,260 ) 18,777 19,902 Total shareholders' equity 1,446,218 1,447,412 1,473,177 1,529,116 1,439,635 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 $ 12,888,016

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 2 $ 9,116,072 $ 317,271 4.65 % $ 7,727,264 $ 250,699 4.34 % Securities2 2,065,800 38,631 2.50 1,505,592 27,627 2.45 Interest-earning deposits 1,312,442 7,502 0.76 914,954 906 0.13 Total interest-earning assets 12,494,314 363,404 3.89 10,147,810 279,232 3.68 Noninterest-earning assets 937,549 712,946 Total assets $ 13,431,863 $ 10,860,756 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 2,344,007 $ 2,902 0.17 % $ 2,035,029 $ 1,123 0.07 % Money market accounts 2,810,278 9,797 0.47 2,458,146 3,257 0.18 Savings 833,721 205 0.03 707,269 161 0.03 Certificates of deposit 584,213 2,492 0.57 555,045 3,329 0.80 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,572,219 15,396 0.31 5,755,489 7,870 0.18 Subordinated debentures 155,093 6,790 5.85 203,853 8,521 5.59 FHLB advances 41,758 495 1.58 63,297 603 1.27 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 220,703 224 0.14 218,942 176 0.11 Other borrowings 21,402 372 2.32 27,154 285 1.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,011,175 23,277 0.44 6,268,735 17,455 0.37 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,819,718 3,280,414 Other liabilities 99,458 108,001 Total liabilities 11,930,351 9,657,150 Shareholders' equity 1,501,512 1,203,606 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,431,863 $ 10,860,756 Total net interest income $ 340,127 $ 261,777 Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.45 % 1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes loan fees of $13.0 million and $22.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. 2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 25.2% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $5.1 million and $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 3,709,893 $ 3,596,701 $ 3,398,723 $ 3,392,375 $ 3,379,171 Commercial real estate 4,438,647 4,294,375 4,278,138 4,176,928 4,179,712 Construction real estate 583,649 724,163 702,630 734,073 747,758 Residential real estate 397,450 413,727 432,639 454,052 542,690 Other 225,348 240,210 243,943 260,214 267,252 Total loans $ 9,354,987 $ 9,269,176 $ 9,056,073 $ 9,017,642 $ 9,116,583 DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 4,642,539 $ 4,746,478 $ 4,881,043 $ 4,578,436 $ 4,375,713 Interest-bearing demand accounts 2,270,898 2,197,957 2,547,482 2,465,884 2,253,639 Money market and savings accounts 3,617,249 3,562,982 3,678,135 3,691,186 3,571,252 Brokered certificates of deposit 129,039 129,064 129,017 128,970 128,923 Other certificates of deposit 397,869 456,137 468,458 479,323 498,248 Total deposits $ 11,057,594 $ 11,092,618 $ 11,704,135 $ 11,343,799 $ 10,827,775 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans $ 9,230,738 $ 9,109,131 $ 9,005,875 $ 9,030,982 $ 8,666,353 Securities 2,202,255 2,068,119 1,923,969 1,753,159 1,594,938 Interest-earning assets 12,198,251 12,579,211 12,711,116 12,373,149 11,513,279 Assets 13,158,121 13,528,474 13,614,003 13,267,193 12,334,558 Deposits 11,154,895 11,530,432 11,494,212 11,167,003 10,297,153 Shareholders' equity 1,494,504 1,474,267 1,536,221 1,495,396 1,394,096 Tangible common equity1 1,038,495 1,016,940 1,077,529 1,071,902 1,028,001 YIELDS (tax equivalent) Loans 5.10 % 4.51 % 4.34 % 4.32 % 4.32 % Securities 2.65 2.51 2.31 2.30 2.38 Interest-earning assets 4.47 3.76 3.45 3.50 3.60 Interest-bearing deposits 0.54 0.24 0.17 0.17 0.17 Deposits 0.31 0.13 0.10 0.10 0.11 Subordinated debentures 5.91 5.84 5.81 5.64 5.55 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 0.66 0.51 0.41 0.43 0.43 Interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 0.37 0.30 0.31 0.35 Net interest margin 4.10 3.55 3.28 3.32 3.40 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

PPP details:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 PPP loans outstanding, net of deferred fees $ 13,165 $ 49,175 $ 134,084 $ 271,958 $ 438,959 Average PPP loans outstanding, net 26,113 89,152 194,382 365,295 489,104 PPP interest and fee income recognized 471 1,557 2,858 4,864 6,048 PPP deferred fees remaining 119 524 1,851 4,215 7,428 PPP average yield 7.16 % 7.01 % 5.96 % 5.28 % 4.91 %

Quarter ended Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Financial Metrics: As

Reported Excluding

PPP* As

Reported Excluding

PPP* As

Reported Excluding

PPP* As

Reported Excluding

PPP* As

Reported Excluding

PPP* EPS $ 1.32 $ 1.31 $ 1.19 $ 1.15 $ 1.23 $ 1.17 $ 1.33 $ 1.23 $ 0.38 $ 0.25 ROAA 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.34 % 1.31 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 0.45 % 0.31 % PPNR ROAA* 1.96 % 1.95 % 1.73 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.64 % 1.89 % 1.80 % 1.81 % 1.68 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 7.86 % 7.86 % 7.80 % 7.83 % 7.62 % 7.70 % 8.13 % 8.31 % 8.40 % 8.71 % Leverage ratio 10.4 % 10.4 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 10.0 % 9.7 % 10.2 % NIM 4.10 % 4.10 % 3.55 % 3.52 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.40 % 3.33 % Allowance for credit losses/loans 1.50 % 1.67 % 1.52 % 1.69 % 1.54 % 1.73 % 1.61 % 1.84 % 1.67 % 1.94 % * Non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Calculations not adjusted for increase in average deposits or increase in deposit expense, as applicable. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans excludes all guaranteed loans, including PPP loans.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 478 $ (175 ) $ 1,521 $ 3,263 $ 1,850 Nonperforming loans 18,184 19,560 21,160 28,024 41,554 Classified assets 98,078 96,801 93,199 100,797 104,220 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.61 % 1.67 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 773.1 % 718.5 % 657.9 % 517.6 % 366.0 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -annualized 0.02 % (0.01 )% 0.07 % 0.14 % 0.08 % WEALTH MANAGEMENT Trust assets under management $ 1,691,230 $ 1,757,228 $ 1,943,428 $ 2,083,543 $ 2,017,178 Trust assets under administration 2,138,636 2,184,019 2,400,679 2,556,266 2,486,152 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 36.92 $ 36.97 $ 37.35 $ 38.53 $ 37.52 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 26.62 $ 26.63 $ 27.06 $ 28.28 $ 27.38 Market value per share $ 44.04 $ 41.50 $ 47.31 $ 47.09 $ 45.28 Period end common shares outstanding 37,223 37,206 37,516 37,820 38,372 Average basic common shares 37,241 37,243 37,788 38,228 36,878 Average diluted common shares 37,348 37,282 37,858 38,311 36,946 CAPITAL Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 14.5 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 12.2 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.0 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 11.3 % 11.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.9 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 8.4 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter ended Nine months ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 CORE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Net interest income $ 124,290 $ 109,613 $ 101,165 $ 102,060 $ 97,273 $ 335,068 $ 258,134 Noninterest income 9,454 14,194 18,641 22,630 17,619 42,289 45,113 Less gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned (22 ) (90 ) 19 — 335 (93 ) 884 Total core revenue 133,766 123,897 119,787 124,690 114,557 377,450 302,363 Noninterest expense 68,843 65,424 62,800 63,694 76,885 197,067 182,225 Less branch closure expenses — — — — 3,441 — 3,441 Less merger-related expenses — — — 2,320 14,671 — 19,762 Core noninterest expense 68,843 65,424 62,800 61,374 58,773 197,067 159,022 Core efficiency ratio 51.47 % 52.81 % 52.43 % 49.22 % 51.30 % 52.21 % 52.59 %

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Shareholders' equity $ 1,446,218 $ 1,447,412 $ 1,473,177 $ 1,529,116 $ 1,439,635 Less preferred stock 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 — Less goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,415 Less intangible assets 18,217 19,528 20,855 22,286 23,777 Tangible common equity $ 990,849 $ 990,732 $ 1,015,170 $ 1,069,678 $ 1,050,443 Total assets $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 $ 12,888,016 Less goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,415 Less intangible assets 18,217 19,528 20,855 22,286 23,777 Tangible assets $ 12,611,406 $ 12,699,814 $ 13,320,750 $ 13,149,908 $ 12,498,824 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.86 % 7.80 % 7.62 % 8.13 % 8.40 %

Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Average shareholder's equity $ 1,494,504 $ 1,474,267 $ 1,394,096 Less average preferred stock 71,988 71,988 — Less average goodwill 365,164 365,164 342,622 Less average intangible assets 18,857 20,175 23,473 Average tangible common equity $ 1,038,495 $ 1,016,940 $ 1,028,001 Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,263 $ 44,211 $ 13,913 Return on average tangible common equity 18.82 % 17.44 % 5.37 %