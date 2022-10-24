Submit Release
Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, BLOV, BPRF, BPRF.U, BREA, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2022 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

  Ticker
Amount Per Unit
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.11000
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade preferred ETF BEPR Cdn$ 0.07000
  BEPR.U US$ 0.06750
Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.09833
  BFIN.U US$ 0.10833
Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.08500
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.10417
  BPRF.U US$ 0.10417
Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF BREA Cdn$ 0.09833
Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.04610
Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.05500
  HIG.U US$ 0.05500
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.09583
  TLF.U US$ 0.10033
       

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date
October 31, 2022 November 14, 2022
November 30, 2022 December 14, 2022
December 30, 2022 January 16, 2023
   

Unitholders are reminded that the ETFs offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. The ETFs offer a DRIP for Canadian dollar denominated units only.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments.  Please read the prospectus before investing.  Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


