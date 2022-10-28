Many North Texas Residents Recommend Luxe Blades for Installing Artificial Turf For Their Property

Professional Artificial Turf Installation Picture Golf Green Area Prosper Texas Turf around Pool Area

I wish I would have done this years ago! Nick, Julian, and the entire crew we worked with were top notch. We've spent more time in our backyard in the last week than we have in the last 3.5years.” — Tyson Harding (satisfied customer)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Blades, is a family owned business and has been offering professional artificial turf installations and products for over 16 years.

With so many options out there for the property owner its hard to know which artificial turf is right for application. Luxe Blades will go through the process and find out what the needs are and help one select the right product for application. The owner of Luxe Blades, Nick Ogilvie even wrote the book on the subject. The book is called "Understanding and Installing Artificial Turf".

Did you know your type of soil, plantings and drainage are a factor in artificial turf as well? If one has a lot of ever green plants one doesn't want to choose a limestone base and fines because over time it could change the acidity in the soil and damage the plants. If you have a hard clay soil it is good to dig a little deeper and choose a 57 stone as a main base and or french drains to move the water off the property and out to the front where the main storm drains are located.

Luxe Blades also offers maintenance packages for all type of property owners residential and commercial. Also, maintenance packages for parks, playgrounds and sports fields. Maintenance for those applications are very important, to ensure that the surface still meets code and is safe for all.

