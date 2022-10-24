New Musical Artist – Zae CPE Launches 5 New Singles Simultaneously On All Platforms
Zae CPE is a certified diamond in the rough waiting to be unearthed. Each of these 5 singles are equally as real as they are raw.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s well acknowledged that the most compelling stories come from those who have nothing, and who, against all odds – persevere to achieve their goals. With $-48 to his name and zero clue of how to get his music out there, Dallas-based Zae CPE has released five singles in quick succession and is on his way to rising up as one of Texas’ Rap underdogs.
“I was so broke that I couldn't get my music out there. I pushed the release date back further until I told myself no more. I got my funds up, and now it's time for you to hear my purpose, my vocals, my
meanings.”
- Zae CPE
Comprising of ‘Unfinished Tears,’ ‘Car Wreck,’ ‘Poem,’ ‘God Gone Get His,’ and ‘Unaffectionate,’ each track serves as an ode to the people, and unfolds like personal diary entries of his trials and tribulations.
From the haunting and introspective instrumentation of ‘Unfinished Tears’ and ‘Car Wreck,’ to the unapologetic vulnerability contained within the lyrics of ‘Poem’ – each track connects the dots of Zae CPE’s inner sanctum, revealing more and more about what he’s experienced through life so far.
‘Unaffectionate’ is sharp and precise in both its beats and bars, and brilliantly highlights his creativity with lines like:
“Sorting my pain it’s away from the hills, tryna come back but my friends interfere, that wreck had me gone but I think I’m back near, learning bout life and just how this shit spheres”
- Zae CPE - Unaffectionate
Despite the overarching darker themes, this collection of singles isn’t a one-note affair. Tracks ‘God Gone Get His’ pick up the funk, with a gargantuan bassline capable of rattling even the tiniest of home speakers.
Whether you’re looking to get turnt, chill, moody or simply vibe out – Zae CPE’s latest collection of singles has all bases covered. They’ve received high praise from numerous top producers, who have all attested to the fact that Zae CPE is a hidden diamond yet to be discovered.
“These tracks are for the people, everything I’ve written in these songs is something I have either experienced or seen right before my eyes.”
- Zae CPE
All tracks were released on October 21st, 2022, and are now available to stream and purchase across all major platforms. Collaborators include Los Money the Emperor and Anonimiz. For media inquiries, including interviews and all things press-related, please email zae@zaecpe.com.
