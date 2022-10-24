Vertigraph, Inc. is noted on Construction Executive’s highly regarded 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms™ list
Vertigraph’s BidScreen XL and SiteWorx/OS software were both recognized in the Estimating/Takeoff and Bidding CategoryDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertigraph, Inc., a Texas company incorporated in 1991, is a leading developer of easy to use, affordable quantity takeoff software for the construction industry. Vertigraph’s technology improves contractor’s productivity, knowledge and profits.
BidScreen XL, a Microsoft Excel® add-in application, cleverly records the on-screen measurement directly into any Excel® workbook cell. BidScreen XL delivers a clear audit-trail where the color-coded takeoff and drawing are saved with the cell. Many takeoff professionals use Excel® workbooks to organize and automate the takeoff where controlling formulas are applied to the on-screen measurements. With BidScreen XL there is no need to flip-flop back and forth between Excel® and a different takeoff application; simply click on a cell, measure and the entire takeoff and estimate is recorded directly in Excel®. BidScreen XL works with the leading drawing files including vector PDF and AutoCAD® DWG™.
Mike Wright, VP of Preconstruction and Estimating at the Hanover Company, a large, prestigious multi-family nationwide builder states “We have numerous BidScreen XL licenses and the fact that the takeoff lives within our actual Excel budgets and can be updated directly in the estimate is invaluable for conceptual budgeting. BidScreen XL provides us with instant feedback versus having to import takeoffs from another platform. I strongly recommend the BidScreen XL software.”
Vertigraph’s other application, SiteWorx/OS, is ideal for excavation and general contractors that seek soil movement volumes while creating 3D models of the existing and proposed site. When working with PDF vector drawings, layers are easily isolated and one mouse click will take off the entire contour line. With AutoCAD® DWG™ files, contour lines and spot elevations are imported. SiteWorx/OS accurately and easily takes off 100-acre sites in less than ten minutes from AutoCAD® DWG™ files. Elevation and positioning data for use with machine control equipment are also provided. Like BidScreen XL, SiteWorx/OS is easy to learn and affordable.
Matthew Beasley, Project Manager at North Carolina based HG Reynolds Company states “We bid at least three projects per month using SiteWorx/OS as both a general and site excavation contactor. SiteWorx/OS is easy to use; and does everything we need. Vertigraph’s SiteWorx/OS software is an important, powerful, valued preconstruction tool that I highly endorse.”
Construction Executive magazine is for the business of construction. Since first being published by Associated Builders and Contractors Services Corp. in 2003, the magazine has served as the leading source for news, market developments and business issues impacting the construction industry. The 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms™ list is available online at https://constructionexec.com/pages/2022-top-technology-firms.
