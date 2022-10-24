Rat Pack takes the stage with holiday classics and popular tunes honoring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Rat Pack takes the stage with holiday classics and popular tunes honoring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Rat Pack takes the stage with holiday classics and popular tunes honoring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

...keeping high quality music experiences of a former era, alive. Our answer to holiday caroling in a comical and entertaining performance. Best of all, highlight our Swing Tones , unadulterated.” — Aaron Jacobs

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show is back in Los Angeles for the first time since the show’s creation in Laughlin, Nevada. Rat Pack takes the stage with holiday classics and popular tunes honoring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The tribute show will take place at the historic Big Oak Theatre in Chatsworth. The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show will premiere on Saturday, December 3.

Executive Producer and founder Aaron Jacobs says this is the ultimate big band experience accessible for all generations of people in Southern California. “We are keeping high quality musical experiences, interactive dance concerts of a former era, alive,” Jacobs said. “For me, Rat Pack Holiday Tribute is our answer to holiday caroling in a comical and entertaining performance. Best of all, highlight our Swing Tones sound, unadulterated.”

The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show will feature Aaron Jacobs, Tod Macofsky, Roy Kitaoka, Erin Ben-Moche, Devyn Kontur, Natalie Swanner, Ira Hill, Tiah Barnes and more, backed by The Swing Tones 6-piece band. There are many prized moments throughout the show, including hits like “Christmas Time All Over the World,” “White Christmas” and “Let it Snow” along with the iconic melodies like “I Love Paris,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Bojangles” and more.

Tickets for Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show go on sale Mon, Oct24 at http://ratpackholidaytribute.com. Tickets start at $28. Prices go up at the door.

Watch clips here. Follow the group on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ABOUT THE SWING TONES: The Swing Tones are part of Aaron Jacobs Productions. They debuted at Summer Swing Nights in 2018 with a mission to preserve the legacies of big band and swing music while contemporizing the experience with some modern twists. The Swing Tones’ vocal harmonic sounds include The Andrews Sisters, The Manhattan Transfer and Postmodern Jukebox swingify twists. The Swing Tones, Summer Swing Nights and The Rat Pack Holiday Tribute Show all fall under Aaron Jacobs Productions.

Rat Pack Holiday Tribute