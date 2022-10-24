Submit Release
Valiant Group Secures 2.6M Out Of 7M For Mixed Use Development Project In Downtown Greenwood

Valiant Group plans to raise an additional 5 million for proposed 35,000 square footage mixed-use development in Downtown Greenwood. Valiant announced this week that it has secured 1.6M in the first round from partner Thalop Group and1M from limited partners. Valiant Group plans to give institutional investors the opportunity to take part in this project. Valiant Group believes this proposed development will enhance the economic growth in the south side of Indianapolis.

In addition, it will attract general consumers and positively impact the local businesses in the surrounding area. The proposed mixed-use development will be specifically for retail space, restaurant/bars and office spaces. The development of the building is being scheduled to begin at Q3 of 2023. Valiant Group is partnering with Schmidt & Associates as the architecture firm and Lee & Associates for commercial real estate services for the project.

About Valiant Group Inc:

Valiant Group Inc is a client-centered, design/build real estate development firm that provides innovative solutions for its clients through excellence and service in all aspects of the building process. 

Media Contact
Company Name:

Valiant Group Inc


Contact Person:

Din Thar


Email:Send Email
Address:

10 W Market St Suite 1035


City:

Indianapolis


State:

IN 46204


Country:

United States


Website:https://www.valiantgroupinc.com/

