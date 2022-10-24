Submit Release
Harris Teeter hosts hiring event on October 27 for permanent retail operations positions

Company recruiting for salaried and hourly roles in all locations

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is thrilled to announce a hiring event scheduled for Thursday, October 27. Harris Teeter is ready to hire hundreds of new associates in roles across all departments for full-time, regular employment. Harris Teeter is eager to add qualified associates to its retail operations, which include roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles. The event will take place from 2 p.m.7 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations.

"While many companies are hiring for seasonal workers only, Harris Teeter is proud to hire full-time, permanent associates who are seeking a career with a purpose," said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives: one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time."

Harris Teeter offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Health & Wellness

  • Medical benefits for full-time associates
  • Free counseling sessions available 24/7 as well as other mental health resources
  • Life insurance

Financial

  • 401(k) plans with a company matched contribution
  • Saving plans and flexible paycheck delivery options
  • Profit sharing twice a year

Continuing Education Assistance

  • Partnerships with Queens University and the University of Phoenix to help associates further their educational opportunities
  • Educational leave of absence for associates who wish to continue employment with Harris Teeter while away at college

Vacation, Personal Hours & Associate Perks

  • Paid vacation days, paid personal days plus paid days for jury duty and bereavement
  • Flexible scheduling
  • Associate-only discounts on select grocery items

If interested in joining the Harris Teeter team, visit any Harris Teeter location on Thursday, Oct. 27 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. An applicant should go to the Customer Service Desk upon arrival and ask to speak to an interviewer about a position with Harris Teeter. The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location.

The company encourages all interested applicants to explore available jobs on the Harris Teeter Careers website and apply online. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.

About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. KR. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com

Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 7048443101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter

