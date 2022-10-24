Writing Competition Tells the Untold Stories of Survivors
We want this to be the best year ever for exceptional submissions from a wide variety of often unheard voices.”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing in writing one’s lived experience with suicide attempts, ideations or as a loss survivor can be cathartic and as healing as any life experience. The Paul G. Quinnett Lived Experience Writing Competition 2022 will do just that - promote healing, provide creativity and increase the reach and impact of untold stories by those who have survived experiences or losses.
— Glenn Proctor, Committee Chair
The competition, a long-term annual project of the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), aims this year to attract more submissions as well as greater diversity among the contributors and judges. That includes those with disabilities, veterans, Black, Brown and Indigenous people, LGBTQ individuals and those harmed or adversely affected by the mental health system.
All entries – limited to 2,500 words - must be in essay form, describing, with impact, the author’s experience with suicide, and tell a story that is understandable to the public and the suicide prevention and mental health community. Poetry, creative fiction and biographies are not accepted. What is acceptable is good writing that is compelling and engaging, information that improves public awareness, challenges readers to think about suicide survival and prevention in different ways and reveals true experiences of survivors.
“We are proud to continue this valuable, impactful and hopeful competition, highlighting the talent, resilience and strength of attempt survivors and lived experience of suicide,” said Amelia Lehto, AAS’s interim executive director.
This year’s committee chair is Glenn Proctor, Pulitzer Prize winner, Pulitzer judge, mental health advocate and educator, suicide loss survivor, executive coach and communications strategist. Proctor received AAS’s 2022 Loss Survivor of the Year award at AAS’s convention in Chicago.
“We want this to be the best year ever for exceptional submissions from a wide variety of often unheard voices,” Proctor said. “Don’t be afraid to write your truth. One attempt or one suicide is one too many. All of us must be committed to helping prevent suicide.”
Dr. Jenn Carson, AAS’s ASLE Division Chair, serves as the liaison between the committee chair, the judges and AAS leadership. Rachel Ng, AAS’s Director of Membership, will the lead the staff support effort.
Essay winners will receive monetary awards of $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. They will be honored at AAS’s annual convention in Portland, OR in April 2023.
Submissions will be accepted until November 18, 2022. Participant guidelines can be found at https://suicidology.org/pgq/
About American Association of Suicidology
The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.
Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more details. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com and Stanford University’s Media and Mental Health Initiative. For crisis services anywhere in the world, please visit FindAHelpline.org.
