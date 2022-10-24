Droople, The Swiss ESG Knife - reducing carbon, water, and labor costs for buildings owners
Proptech, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big data are unlocking a much more comprehensive understanding of actual building performance and eco-action.
Building the Internet of Water and connecting 100 billion water assets off radar today to monitor, predict maintenance, automate procurement of their consumables and enable water-energy savings.”PUIDOUX, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate industry is responsible for 40% of global greenhouse emissions. By 2060 it will be among the main water consumers as 70% urban population rises. By 2030, the U.N. predicts a 40% shortfall in global water supply where water demand is projected to increase 55%. In the U.S. up to 50% of water is lost due to leaks, which is unacceptable considering 82% of the continent currently shows conditions between abnormally dry and exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Traditional water utilities of main meters at buildings' entrances primarily bill property owners. Only 25% of those meters worldwide are IoT enabled — leaving 75% of meters checked manually and generally capturing only the total volume entering a building. Measuring water consumption at the point-of-entry (PoE) for any building without knowing where it has gone is like earning money without knowing your expenditures. While stricter environmental regulations are driving the future of Real Estate towards the integration of more sustainable water management, improved technologies are no longer "nice-to-have" but rather a "must-to-survive".
Proptech, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big data unlock a much more comprehensive understanding of actual building performance. All the way from preliminary design stages to project completion and occupancy. IoT provides accessible insights that can integrate into existing Building Management Systems (BMS) for building operations to become precise, predictive, ultimately making buildings adaptive to its occupants' behaviors.
Droople, a Swiss-based company that PropTech Switzerland Association awarded the International PropTech Innovation Label as one of the Top 20 Most Innovative Swiss Companies in the Construction and Real Estate industry, is digitizing 100+ billion water-based assets "off radar" today. To monitor them, predict their maintenance, and incorporate water and energy efficiency practices.
“The decentralized grid intelligence based on point-of-use (PoU) monitoring will make this architecture masterpiece from Herzog & de Meuron a sustainable building able to adapt to its occupants behavior,” states Ramzi Bouzerda, Founder & CEO.
Droople's IoT full-stack 'Swiss Knife' solution includes smart devices with a wide range of sensing capabilities (flow, temperature, pressure, conductivity, etc.), retrofit capabilities (in & out, battery-operated, leverage existing sensors) adapting to a wide range of water assets, from the main meter to any PoU (toilets, faucets, showers, appliances, filters, etc.).
Many startups are focused on retrofitting the main meter with a smarter data logger to detect leakage patterns, reducing water demand and waste.
Instead, Droople has developed technology to monitor and analyze data at the point of use. Data is more detailed and granular, providing an enhanced ability to generate predictive cost-saving recommendations to owners and operators. Droople currently has 80 clients between Europe and the U.S., and will have over 400M data points by 2023.
"The energy used to pump, heat, and transport water within the walls of a building can be one of the largest contributors of cost and carbon generation for an operator. Until recently, building owners and operators were blind to these costs, not to mention water loss from leaks and inefficient systems. Building owners seeking a green building rating cannot afford to ignore water usage," adds James Rees, Water Technology Advisor, and Droople Advisory Board Member.
Lombard Odier Group, a Swiss-based banking group with over 300 billion in assets under management, rigorously assessed Droople's full-stack integrated solution. Lombard mandated Droople to install its technology for their 600+ water assets in their new Geneva headquarters to achieve three different green building certifications (SNBSm, Minergie-P, and BREEAM), reduce their environmental footprint, and save costs.
“Remote monitoring of equipment tracks potential maintenance problems, such as leaks. This is a digital breakthrough in the field of PoU equipment, which for far too long have remained on the verge of connected solutions, serving an ultimate objective: to preserve water, the most essential resource for human life and activities.” Pascal Puidoux, Head of Infrastructure, LODH.
Upon invitation, Droople will head to Washington D.C. November 2 2022 to meet executives on how property and infrastructure owners can digitize their water assets, become ESG compliant and reduce carbon, water, and operational costs.
Droople plans to close a Series A round by end of 2022 in order to open a U.S. subsidiary in 2023.
More on Droople www.droople.com or sales@droople.com
