Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. Helps Fight Inflation for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heading into Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. knows inflation is causing pain in the wallets of every American. With that in mind, they have made a number of moves to help make sure all can have the sweet treats they offer.

First, they’ve held the line on prices as much as possible and made sure you get the same values as last year on nearly all of their amazing brownies, breads, and other delectable baked goods.

Second, every order is a memorable holiday gift to put a smile on your face with every bite.

Third, they continue to hold their Cyber Weekend sale for their individual online customers, while also providing their Corporate customers year-round savings. They even offer an extra incentive for Corporate customers who place and pay for their holiday orders in October.

Lastly, they ordered supplies well in advance to preserve pricing and make sure they are fully able to fill orders through the whole holiday season. They are ready to bake their hearts out and spread joy to their customers throughout the holiday season.

Wendy Pomerantz, great-granddaughter of Bertha Mae, knows that the best memories are made while spending precious time with loved ones and shares some of their story:

“Some of my best times are spent at the kitchen table with the girls: my Mom, my sister, and my daughter. We talk and laugh (often uncontrollably) about family and life and appreciate the times that we share together. We all know they don’t last forever, so we treasure them now.

We all have that one person who makes us smile and long for times past. For my mom that person was my great-grandmother, Bertha Mae, for me it’s my mom. Bertha Mae was my mother’s best friend and cheerleader. Like my mom she was funny, warm, affectionate, and elegant; a well-mannered troublemaker whose love was unconditional and addiction to chocolate irrepressible.”

One can revel in that joy by sharing some of Bertha Mae’s amazing foods with loved ones. From brownies to breads, cookies to cakes, they even offer gluten-free or protein brownies for family snacking pleasure. Some of their best sellers include Sea Salt and Caramel brownies, Milk Chocolate Chip cookies, and even party tray collections with one’s favorite flavors.

Wendy tells us: “Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. was born out of the desire to pass on the spirit of my great-grandmother who’s been celebrating family, friends, and first dates since the 1880s.”

They can be reached for orders and more information at:

https://www.berthamaesbrownies.com

