Job Announcement - Supervising Attorney Public Defender

Job ID3023344

Location Williston, ND

Salary Range From 6871.00 To 12367.00 Monthly

Full Time Regular

Closing Date 11/04/2022

Hiring Range: $8016-$9161

The person selected for this position will be eligible for a temporary increase of up to $700/month.

Summary of Work

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

This position handles the supervisory responsibilities of the Williston Public Defender Office and provides representation to indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and may provide conflict services in other districts.

Responsibilities include:

Day to Day operations of the Williston Public Defender Office. This position is responsible for oversight and evaluation of office staff and representing the office while working with other agencies.

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for conflict cases in other jurisdictions as necessary which will require travel.

Keep informed of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.

Maintain license to practice law and obtain required CLE credits.

May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys.

Performs other duties as necessary and/or assigned by the Commission.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited law school

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in North Dakota, we will consider applications from persons eligible for licensure but not currently licensed in ND.

Four years work experience in the practice of Criminal law which includes court experience.

Supervisory experience is not necessary, but will be given preference over.

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Analytical and decision-making ability

Minimum qualifications must be met as of start date.

Application Procedures

Applicants must complete online application and upload required documents no later than 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the job opening.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3023344&PostingSeq=1