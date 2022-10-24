Job Announcement - Deputy Court Clerk

The City of Mandan, North Dakota is currently accepting applications for the position of:

Deputy Court Clerk - Grade 12

Position Details

Salary starting at $19.54/hour

Status: Non-Exempt. 32 hours/week.

Department: Municipal Court

Closing Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 5pm.

*Applications without a resume will be disqualified.*

JOB SUMMARY

This position provides clerical and customer service support for the day-to-day operations of the Clerk of Court’s Office.

MAJOR DUTIES

Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes messages; directs to appropriate personnel.

Receives and maintains all papers and records filed or deposited in the Clerk of Court Office; disposes of records in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Attends all sessions of the Municipal Court.

Prepares the court calendar in coordination with applicable attorneys, and prepares court judgments.

Ensures compliance with Supreme Court rules, the Clerk of Court Manual, and other guidelines adopted by the State Court Administrator.

Issues processes notices as required.

Maintains information in the case management system regarding criminal infractions and traffic violations.

Receives and receipts funds; maintains related records.

Performs related duties.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED BY THE POSITION

Knowledge of laws, rules, policies, and procedures that pertain to the ND Judicial System.

Knowledge of the methods and techniques used to maintain accurate, complete, and timely court records and applicable recordkeeping requirements.

Knowledge of legal terminology, forms, and documents.

Skill in the use of computers and job-related software programs including specialized court/case management software and general office equipment.

Skill in establishing priorities, organizing work, and multi-tasking.

Skill in problem solving.

Skill in interpersonal relations.

Skill in dealing with the public.

Skill in oral and written communication.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of an associate degree in legal assistant, paralegal, or a course of study related to the occupational field. Year-for-year of related work experience may be substituted for degree.

Sufficient experience to understand the clerical and administrative principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with three years’ experience in a similar position.

Preference will be given to legal assistant experience in a law office or experience in a clerk's office.

Criminal legal experience or law office experience is preferred, along with book-keeping experience.