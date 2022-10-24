Announcement: Noopimiing Creations opens new store location at the Midland Cultural Centre

Noopimiing Creations Logo

Local area residents, Hunter Corbiere and Jennifer Brunelle will open the Noopimiing Creations storefront on November 1st, 2022!

MIDLAND, ON, CANADA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Noopimiing Creations means ‘in the bush’, where a lot of our materials, mediums and influences come from. The land has so much to offer, whether it’s the leather that comes from the moose, colours of the waters or the sky, or the changing of the seasons. It offers influence to this small local Indigenous owned business.” -Hunter Corbiere & Jennifer Brunelle from Noopimiing Creations.

The Midland Cultural Centre is pleased to announce that local area residents, Hunter Corbiere and Jennifer Brunelle of Noopimiing Creations, will be launching their new storefront location in the main floor giftshop space at the MCC!

Noopimiing Creations offers a wide variety of handcrafted, sustainable goods from baby to adult moccasins, jewelry, mittens, moose hair tufting and more.

In partnership with the Midland Culture Centre, workshops will also be hosted one Saturday a month (future dates to be announced soon). These workshops will be for all those who want to connect with, and revitalize the culture and learning of these artistic skills that don’t have the space or the supplies to do so.

“The MCC is thrilled to have Noopimiing Creations launch their new location here at the facility. We welcome Jennifer’s & Hunter’s passion for and commitment to creating high quality handcrafted goods that honour the creative work & traditions of their culture. Our team looks forward to working with Noopimiing as they share the knowledge, teachings and skills that have been handed down over generations. We welcome Noopimiing Creations as they join our collective of arts & culture presenters; Huronia Players, Quest Art School + Gallery and the MCC Gallery of Indigenous Art here at the Midland Cultural Centre” – Daniel Broome, MCC Executive Director

“We are excited for our lifelong dream to finally becoming true, and for all to be able to come in and see the space we have created. Thank you and Chi-Miigwetch for those who continue to support us!” -Hunter Corbiere & Jennifer Brunelle

Noopimiing Creations will officially open at the Midland Cultural Centre on November 1st and will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 am – 4 pm, and Monday to Friday 10am-4pm starting in December.