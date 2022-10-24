Exclusive Mother's Day Travel Reward Created 'Gift Mom A Sweet Trip to Tuscany'
Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with sweet trips to gift
We love to help daughters and sons; gift their sweet mom a Tuscany Trip!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; by funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good just launched a meaningful travel reward for families to gift the perfect sweet trips. And created an exclusive travel reward for Mother's Day; 'Gift Mom a Sweet Trip to Tuscany!'
The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with an exclusive all-inclusive trip to Italy.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to celebrate and thank your mom on Mother's Day? Simply, participate in our referral program to secure The Perfect Sweet Trip to Gift; and change her life for GOOD!"
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
The Goodie Foodie Club is perfect for like-minded parents who love to prepare their kids for life. Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs, Founder with a team of moms (whose kids successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs) deliver a fun fulfilling thoughtful work program for talented kids (it will feel like a real job experience). Kids will learn habits and values by completing meaningful creative gigs throughout the year.
We are adding just 10 talented kids to The Sweetest Gigs (Spring 2023). Our aim is to deliver an impactful and personal (1 on 1) experience that will make a lasting difference in your kid’s life. To learn more visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
