Apex Auto Care Launches New Self-Healing Ceramic Coating Service to Automotive Industry

Apex Auto Care launches new self healing ceramic coating technology that is disrupting the paint protection market by solving common issues that PPF presents.
When quality matter, choose Apex Auto Care!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Houston-based automotive company Apex Auto Care revealed its role as certified installer for the world’s first self-healing ceramic coating service — a patented technology that brings the surface protection of vehicles to a level of care that has never been seen before in the automotive sector.
Apex Auto Care introduces new self-healing ceramic coating technology that comes in two varieties: Self Heal Plus and Heal Light. Both types heals instantly when heated above 60°C, removing all fine scratches and micro swirls. Even when left at room temperature, both Self Heal Plus and Heal Light can heal the same scratches over a number of days.
This breakthrough in ceramic coating technology provides a solution the industry has needed for decades. Customers looking for the best paint protection film now have an alternative solution to choose from, that has self healing properties, that solves the common issues that PPF present vehicle owners.
Often described as 9H Nano Ceramic coating, the actual process sees a chemical polymer applied, typically by hand, to the exterior of a vehicle to shield it from external paint damage. It is a clear substance and blends with the paint of your vehicle, creating an additional, semi-permanent hydrophobic layer of protection.
The liquid formula typically includes ceramic, quartz, or glass. Tiny particles join together to form an exceptionally fine layer that’s invisible to the naked eye.
Standard Nano Coating Services
As a Gtechniq accredited detailer, Apex Auto Care already provides nano ceramic coating services that are designed to fully protect all original and aftermarket vehicles from the harsh elements (including minor scratches, heavy UV and sunlight exposure, oxidation, acid rain, industrial contaminants, bird droppings, tree sap, dirt, and long-term fading).
When cured, the technology creates a flexible, see-through glass layer. This system can be described as an additional super clear coat, with three times the hardness and self-cleaning properties. It can be applied in multiple layers, effectively serving as an invisible shield for your car bodywork. Protection can last for up to 10 years.
Ceramic coatings substantially reduce the chance of scratches to any vehicle. However, over time, some wear and tear is inevitable. That’s where Apex Auto Cares new self-healing technology comes into play. For the first time, car enthusiasts can rely on truly innovative coatings that keep their car looking as pristine as the day it rolled off the lot.
Apex Auto Care’s Professional Services
Apex Auto Care is known for providing the absolute best in automotive care and paint protection in Houston, TX. Other professional services include vinyl car wraps, window tints, chrome deletes, and traditional paint correction services covering the Tomball, Spring, The Woodlands, Conroe, Cypress, Kingwood, and city central areas.
Make sure you’re taking advantage of the most up-to-date method of automotive paint protection, and remember that you sometimes need to carry out paint correction before installing a ceramic coating for your car. Even brand new cars can come with swirl-marks from handling, transporting or incorrect washing techniques at the dealership.
Contact Apex Auto Care today to learn if ceramic coating is the right choice for your vehicle.
Self Heal Plus
This nano coating is the thickest and most advanced available anywhere period! Measuring up to 10 microns (with a mean thickness of ~5 microns) with a single application — and up to 15 microns when layered. In addition to the revolutionary self healing mechanism, it provides a highly durable protective layer with super gloss and extreme slickness.
Apex Auto Care’s genius take on nanotechnology and bonding chemistry allows for an unparalleled level of protection; the formula penetrates further into the paint structure than any other solution currently available on the market. You can expect a thick, durable, chemical, and UV resistant layer that keeps your vehicle looking its best.
Heal Lite
This is a single-step, ultra-tough coating designed for traditionally hard to maintain, dark colored vehicles. Wash-induced love marks and other light scratches quickly vanish when the panel is heated by the sun.
Heal Lite offers outstanding UV protection, very high gloss, rugged chemical protection and superb hydrophobic properties that protect your vehicle from the harshest real-world conditions. It contains up to 60% of the healing capability of Heal Plus.
The History of Ceramic Coating
As long as there have been cars, there have been car enthusiasts determined to keep their vehicle looking as good as the day they bought it. The renowned Frank Meguiar Jr. developed his famous car polish in the early 1900s, and it remains a staple of the auto detailing industry to this day.
Detailing clay arrived in the 1990s, and early ceramic coating technology emerged around 2000. Only recently did the promise of nano coating systems catch the attention of researchers and scientists.
Professional grade ceramic coatings was developed to give additional protection to your car’s exterior, making it more resilient and easier to clean. It’s a superior alternative to waxing or traditional sealants, as the protection won’t easily wash away or break down due to atmospheric conditions, and it doesn’t involve repeated applications every few months.
