The Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Market Is Set To Reach $2.5 Billion By 2026 With The Rapid Growth Of Biopharma As Per The Business Research Company's Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market, the rising growth of biopharma is expected to propel the growth of the dispensing pharmacy packaging going forward. Biopharma refers to medical drugs produced using biotechnology. Pharmaceutical packaging machinery provides efficient solutions for preparing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products for distribution. For instance, according to HCP detection, an international organizational website for detecting host cell proteins data, the global biopharmaceuticals are increasing and the forecast for 2023 is estimated to reach USD 341.16 billion. Therefore, the rising growth of biopharma is driving the dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market.



The global dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market size is expected to grow from $1.73 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market is expected to grow to $2.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines market. Major companies operating in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, ATS packaging machinery, an Italy-based company operating in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines market launched a new Gemini capping machine. This new machine has been developed with Siemens machine control technology and includes features such as providing preventative maintenance and remote diagnostics and service support and is suitable across a wide range of industrial applications including pharmaceuticals. It is also suitable for dispensing pumps that work with maximum flexibility.

Major players in the dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market are TOSHO Corporation, JVM, Yuyama Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Canon Lifecare Solutions Inc., Takazono Corporation, Nisshin Medical Device Co., Ltd., Yung Chung Machinery Co., Heqian Industry Co., Swisslog Healthcare, Futain Industry Trading Co., MTS Medication Technologies, Robotik Technology, Talyst, Bausch+Strobel, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The global dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market analysis is segmented by product type into fully automatic, semi-automatic; by speed into low speed, standard speed, high speed; by function into filling, wrapping, mixing and split, other functions.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dispensing pharmacy packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the global dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market forecast size and growth, dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market segments and geographies, dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market trends, drivers and restraints; leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

